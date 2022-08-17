- USD/CAD climbs above the 20/50-DMA, up by 0.64% in the day.
- US Retail Sales beat estimations but were ignored by market players focused on FOMC minutes.
- According to TDS analysts, a cooler-than-expected Canadian inflation report would not deter the Bank of Canada (BoC) of hiking 75 bps.
USD/CAD breaks above the 20 and 50-day EMAs, refreshing weekly highs around 1.2936 in the North American session, triggered by modestly positive US Retail Sales data, while a risk-off impulse in the markets added to overall US dollar strength, to the detriment of the Canadian dollar.
The USD/CAD is trading above its opening price at 1.2916 after reaching a daily low of 1.2827 during the European session.
The US Department of Commerce reported that Retail sales for July rose by 10.3% YoY, beating estimates of 8.3%, while the monthly reading was unchanged, missing expectations. Excluding autos and gasoline, sales jumped 0.4% YoY, vs. -0.1%. Albeit the report was positive, market participants’ focus is still on the July Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, rises 0.33%, at 106.825, while US crude oil prices, also known as WTI, is slightly down, trading at $87.01 PB, down 0.07%. The previously mentioned factors exerted upward pressure on the USD/CAD, with buyers reclaiming the 1.2900 figure.
On the Canadian side, on Tuesday, inflation figures for July were mixed, with the plain vanilla Consumer Price Index at 7.6% YoY, unchanged. Still, core figures were skewed to the upside, mainly CPI Trimmed-mean and CPI Median, at 5.4% and 5% year-over-year, respectively.
Analysts at TDS commented, “With core inflation averaging 5.3% y/y and CPI-common sitting at 5.5%, we do not expect the Bank of Canada to draw much comfort from the moderation in headline CPI and continue to look for a 75bp hike in September.”
All that said, the USD/CAD inched higher, boosted by expectations that US FOMC minutes would be leaning towards the hawkish side, consequently bolstering US bond yields, which may underpin the US dollar.
What to watch
The US economic docket will feature Fed Governor Michelle Bowman’s speech, alongside July’s FOMC minutes. The Canadian economic calendar will reveal the Producer Price Index (PPI) for July, alongside Retail Sales.
USD/CAD Key Technical Level
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2916
|Today Daily Change
|0.0081
|Today Daily Change %
|0.63
|Today daily open
|1.2845
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2851
|Daily SMA50
|1.2895
|Daily SMA100
|1.2806
|Daily SMA200
|1.275
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2929
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2831
|Previous Weekly High
|1.295
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2728
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3224
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2789
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2868
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2891
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2808
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2771
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.271
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2906
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2966
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3003
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses recovery momentum after testing 1.0200
EUR/USD has lost its momentum after having climbed toward 1.0200 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. As investors wait for the FOMC to release the minutes of its July meeting, the dollar consolidates its daily gains, allowing the pair to hold above 1.0150.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2050 area ahead of FOMC Minutes
GBP/USD has reversed its direction after having recovered toward 1.2100 in the second half of the day on Wednesday and retreated toward 1.2050. The risk-averse market environment makes it difficult for the pair to gain traction as focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Gold pushes lower toward $1,760 as US yields extend rally
Gold continues to decline toward $1,760 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Before the FOMC releases the July meeting minutes, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 3% on the day above 2.9%, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Will the FOMC minutes make or break Bitcoin’s uptrend?
Ahead of the FOMC minutes release Bitcoin withdrawal from exchanges continued. Proponents expect the market to react to signs Fed members will continue with more aggressive interest rate hikes, increasing the pressure on Bitcoin price.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!