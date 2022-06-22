- Canada: CPI rises to the highest level since 1983.
- Powell says they would never take any size of rate hike off the table.
- USD/CAD reverses near 1.3000, and now approaches 1.2900.
The USD/CAD lost momentum after approaching the 1.3000 level. During the American session, amid broad-based dollar’s weakness turned to the downside, erasing daily gains. Recently it reached 1.2915 and is it holding under 1.2950 with a negative intraday bias.
The next support for USD/CAD is located around 1.2900. A break lower could open the doors to more losses. The next support levels are seen at 1.2880 and 1.2860. On the upside, above 1.2960, the intraday bias would turn neutral/bullish.
Inflation everywhere
Data released on Wednesday showed the Consumer Price Index in Canada rose to an annual rate of 7.7%, above market expectations. “Annual inflation may still take some time to return to comfortable levels and this morning's report will not reduce the pressure on the central bank to withdraw its monetary accommodation to calm demand. With this morning's report being the last CPI release before the Bank of Canada's next rate decision, today's data should prompt the Bank to announce a 75 basis point increase in the policy rate in July” mentioned analysts at the National Bank of Canada.
Commenting on inflation reaching the highest level since 1983, Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers said that it was an "unwelcome number."
Inflation figures did not boost the Canadian dollar. The decline of USD/CAD during the American session was triggered by a slide of the dollar amid an improvement in market sentiment, lower US yields and a recovery in commodity prices.
Fed’s Powell comments weighed on the dollar. He mentioned interest rate hikes could cause a recession and warned that is going to be very challenging to achieve a soft landing. The dollar lost ground during Powell’s testimony. He will deliver a new testimony on Thursday.
Technical levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2931
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.2925
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2761
|Daily SMA50
|1.2781
|Daily SMA100
|1.2722
|Daily SMA200
|1.2674
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2988
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2906
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3079
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2774
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3077
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2937
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2956
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2891
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2858
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.281
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2973
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3021
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3055
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
