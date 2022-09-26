- USD/CAD probes five-day uptrend, retreats from 28-month top.
- Risk-aversion underpinned US dollar, drowned oil prices amid fears of aggressive central bank actions, recession.
- US Durable Goods Orders, CB Consumer Confidence will be important for immediate directions.
- Rush to risk safety can keep USD/CAD buyers hopeful even if the US data disappoints.
USD/CAD bulls take a breather around 1.3730 during Tuesday‘s Asian session, after a five-day uptrend to refresh the yearly top. That said, the Loonie pair’s latest weakness could be linked to a halt by the oil bears, Canada’s key export item, as well as the market’s wait for the important US data.
US Dollar Index (DXY) jumped to a fresh 20-year high the previous day as traders sought safety against the risks emanating from the GBP/USD’s slump to the all-time low. Also keeping the US dollar firmer were the upbeat Treasury yields and the signals that many central banks will be forced to defend their currencies against the greenback.
The risk-off mood joined the firmer US dollar to weigh on the WTI crude oil that dropped 3.70% to poke the yearly low near $76.00, around 76.60 by the press time. Additionally, chatters that Germany will manage energy reserves to make it through this winter, even amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis, kept the black gold pressured.
Furthermore, downbeat US data and hawkish Fedspeak also propelled the USD/CAD prices. Chicago Fed National Activity Index weakened to 0.0 in August versus 0.09 market expectations and an upwardly revised prior reading of 0.29. Even so, Boston Fed President Susan Collins said, per Reuters, “Getting inflation down will require slower employment growth, somewhat higher unemployment rate”. Following that, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Monday that if there is an error to be made, better that the Fed do too much than to do too little.
Amid these plays, the yields rally as the traders sought premium to hold riskier assets while the equities dropped, which in turn helped the US dollar to remain firmer.
Looking forward, the USD/CAD bulls are likely to keep reins despite the latest pullback. However, the US CB Consumer Confidence for September and Durable Goods Orders for August will be crucial to watch for intraday guidance.
Also read: US Consumer Confidence Preview: Near-term relief or more risk aversion?
Technical analysis
A broad resistance area established between April and May 2020, respectively around 1.3830 and 1.3850, challenge USD/CAD buyers amid overbought RSI conditions. The anticipated pullback, however, needs validation from June 2020 top near 1.3715.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3731
|Today Daily Change
|0.0137
|Today Daily Change %
|1.01%
|Today daily open
|1.3594
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3202
|Daily SMA50
|1.3014
|Daily SMA100
|1.2939
|Daily SMA200
|1.2811
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3613
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3468
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3613
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3227
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3141
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3557
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3523
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3504
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3414
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3359
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3648
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3703
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3793
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls eye a daily 38.2% Fibo correction
AUD/USD is on the verge of a test of key weekly support. The Australian dollar hit fresh multi-year lows at the start of the week as investors moved into the safe-haven greenback after Britain's historic tax cuts plan added to market volatility.
EUR/USD: Prospects of a significant correction from key monthly structure
EUR/USD bears move in on a critical area of support. The US dollar strengthened on Monday on a volatile day to start the week which had EUR/USD slipping to 0.9552 from 0.9694. The single currency has dropped to a major level on the monthly chart.
Gold rebounds from 29-month low above $1,600, falling wedge, US data eyed
Gold price licks its wounds around a 2.5-year low, mildly bid near $1,627 during Tuesday’s Asian session, as the market’s risk-off mood ebbs amid a lack of major data/events. US CB Consumer Confidence, Durable Goods Orders eyed to extend corrective bounce.
Why the Solana price could wipe out all returns since August
Solana shows a significant uptick in volume amidst the recent decline. The largest candle within the current downtrend and consolidation belongs to the bears. Invalidation of the bearish thesis could occur if the bulls breach the $38.86 price level.
The sterling crisis: the BOE is set to step in, but what will it say?
The pound remains in crisis, it had another surge lower to $1.0350 overnight, although it has recouped all losses at the time of writing, caused by expectations that the Bank of England will release a statement or hold an emergency rate hiking meeting soon.