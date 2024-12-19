USD/CAD eases from its highest level since March 2020, down a little around 1.4430 area

USD/CAD witnessed some profit-taking after touching a fresh multi-year high on Thursday.

The fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before positioning for deeper losses.

Traders now look to the final US Q3 GDP and Jobless Claims data for short-term impetus.

The USD/CAD pair retreats slightly after touching its highest level since March 2020, around the 1.4465 region during the Asian session on Thursday and for now, seems to have snapped a five-day winning streak. Spot prices currently trade near the 1.4430 area, or the daily low, though any meaningful corrective decline seems elusive.

The US Dollar (USD) enters a bullish consolidation phase following the previous day's post-FOMC spike to a two-year high and prompts some profit-taking around the USD/CAD pair amid overbought conditions on the daily chart. Adding to this, an uptick in Crude Oil prices underpins the commodity-linked Loonie and further exerts pressure on the pair, though a combination of factors should help limit any further losses.

In a shocking political development, Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned earlier this week, citing disagreements with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over economic strategy and US tariff threats. This comes on top of the Bank of Canada's (BoC) aggressive policy easing and dovish outlook. This should act as a headwind for the Canadian Dollar (CAD) and support the USD/CAD pair.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve (Fed) offered a more hawkish view on the outlook for 2025 and signaled that it would slow the pace of rate cuts. This continues to push the US Treasury bond yields higher, which, along with the risk-off impulse, supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move for the safe-haven buck. Hence, a strong follow-through selling is needed to confirm that the USD/CAD pair has topped out.

Moving ahead, traders now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the release of the final Q3 GDP print and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims – for short-term impetus later during the North American session. The market attention will then shift to the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, or the Fed's preferred inflation gauge on Friday.