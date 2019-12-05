USD/CAD drops to two-week low amid trade optimism, WTI strength, Canadian data in focus

- USD/CAD sellers cheer trade optimism.
- The pair slumped the previous day after BOC’s upbeat tone joined broad USD weakness.
- US-China trade talks are going well, the economic calendar can offer additional volatility.
USD/CAD declines to 1.3183 by the press time of Thursday’s Asian session. The quote tests the lowest levels since November 19.
With the United States (US) President Donald Trump indicating that the US-China trade talks are going “very well”, the pair bears gained further strength to extend the previous slump led by the Bank of Canada’s (BOC) upbeat comments. The BOC praised investment as housing due to population growth and low mortgage rates. It has also been positively surprised by the strong growth in business expenditure, despite the decline in exports.
Read: Breaking: USD/CAD tumbles down upbeat BOC tone
Also supporting the move is the latest run-up in oil prices, the main export item for Canada. Upbeat inventory levels and fresh tension concerning the US and Iran seem to please energy buyers off-late.
Furthermore, the broad weakness of the US dollar (USD), mainly due to downbeat data, gave the pair sellers a competitive edge.
Traders will now look for further directions from China to confirm the recent optimism surrounding the US-China phase-one. Also, comments from BOC’s Deputy Governor Timothy Lane, Canadian Trade Balance and Ivey Purchasing Managers’ Survey, for October and November respectively, will provide additional clues.
Ahead of the busy session, TD Securities says, “TD looks for the merchandise trade deficit to widen to $2.0bn in October from $0.98bn (market: -$1.4bn), reflecting a large drop in motor vehicle exports after the US GM strike led to a parts shortage across Canadian auto plants. This will contribute to a broader pullback in export activity while a modest decline in imports will provide a partial offset. At 7:45 ET, we will hear from BoC Deputy Governor Tim Lane who will deliver an economic progress report following Wednesday's decision. Lane's speech will include an audience Q&A, with an official press conference scheduled to follow at 9:20 ET.”
Technical Analysis
Unless crossing a 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of 1.3235 prices are vulnerable to revisit September month low near 1.3130.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3181
|Today Daily Change
|-14 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11%
|Today daily open
|1.3195
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3259
|Daily SMA50
|1.3219
|Daily SMA100
|1.3226
|Daily SMA200
|1.328
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.33
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3192
|Previous Weekly High
|1.332
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3234
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3328
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3114
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3233
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3259
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3158
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3121
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3049
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3266
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3338
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3375
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
