- USD/CAD drops 100 pips on Tuesday, extending its weekly losses to almost 2%.
- Broad US dollar weakness and high crude oil prices undermine the USD/CAD, a tailwind for the CAD.
- The US economy is slowing as the Fed wishes, as portrayed by the JOLTs report missing estimations.
- Fed policymakers continue to emphasize the need for higher rates amidst recent US data showing the economy is slowing.
The USD/CAD extended its losses for two-consecutive trading days, courtesy of a soft US dollar and rising oil prices, which underpinned the commodity-linked Loonie amidst a risk-on impulse.
Therefore, the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3553 after hitting a daily high of 1.3664, at around the 200-hour EMA, before the major tumbled towards the 1.3530s area.
On Tuesday, investors’ sentiment improved. US economic data released by the US Department of Labor reported that vacancies edged lower from around 11.239M in July to 10.053M in August. In the meantime, the US Department of Commerce revealed that factory orders for August remained unchanged at 0%, after July’s 1% fall.
After Monday’s ISM, PMI reported that manufacturing activity slowed but remained in expansionary territory. Sub-components showed that the price index dropped while new orders began to fall.
A slew of Fed officials, led by the New York Fed John Williams, crossed newswires since Monday. Williams said that the Fed’s job is “not yet done” while adding that policy “is not yet in a restrictive place for growth,” emphasizing the need for higher rates.
Atlanta’s Fed President Raphael Bostic said that supply chains are putting upward pressure on prices, while Richmond’s Barkin said that a strong dollar has potential spillover effects on the global economy but stressed that the Fed is focused on the US economy.
Of late, the San Francisco Fed Mary Daly said that the Fed is committed to getting inflation low and echoed the NY Fed Williams comments of needing additional rate hikes.
In the meantime, one of the newest Fed board members, Philip Jefferson, said, “Restoring price stability may take some time and will likely entail a period of below-trend growth.”
Aside from this, missing Canadian economic data reported left USD/CAD traders adrift to US dollar dynamics and commodity prices. The US Dollar Index is falling off the cliff after hitting a YTD high at 114.77, though it is down 1.27% at 110.246.
Contrarily, US crude oil prices surged on speculations that OPEC+ could lower global oil production by as much as 2 million barrels per day. Hence, WTI jumped and reached a daily high at around $86.95, shy of the $87 mark, up by more than 3.60%. The cartel is scheduled to meet in October 5.
Therefore, the USD/CAD continued its downtrend, though lately bounced off the lows at around 1.3521 toward the S1 daily pivot point.
What to watch
The Canadian docket will feature Building Permits and Trader Balance on Wednesday, followed by the Bank of Canada (BoC) Tiff Macklem’s speech on Thursday. On the US front, the calendar will reveal US S&P Global PMIs, and the ADP Employment Change report, alongside Fed speaking.
USD/CAD Key Technical Levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3544
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0080
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.59
|Today daily open
|1.3624
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3378
|Daily SMA50
|1.3111
|Daily SMA100
|1.2983
|Daily SMA200
|1.2836
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3827
|Previous Daily Low
|1.362
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3838
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.356
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3838
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3699
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3748
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3554
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3484
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3348
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.376
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3896
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3966
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
