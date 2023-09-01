USD/CAD defends 1.3500 at fortnight low despite strong Oil price, focus on US NFP, Canada GDP

- USD/CAD lacks clear directions at the lowest levels in two weeks, prods four-day losing streak.
- Oil price cheers China-inspired optimism, supply-crunch woes to refresh three-week high above $83.00.
- Upbeat US inflation, activity data prod previous concerns about Fed policy pivot, highlighting US employment figures.
- Canada Q2 and monthly GDP figures will also provide fresh impulse to Loonie pair.
USD/CAD stays defensive around 1.3510 while bouncing off the lowest level in a fortnight heading into Friday’s European session. In doing so, the Loonie pair fails to cheer the firmer prices of Canada’s main export item WTI crude oil as traders brace for the US employment and Canadian growth figures.
The overall US Dollar rebound and the market’s preparations for top-tier data failed to stop the USD/CAD bears the previous day as the WTI crude oil reached a multi-day high. Also exerting downside pressure on the pair could be the sharp revision in the Canadian Current Account data for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023.
That said, WTI crude oil rose for the fourth consecutive day to $83.40 while refreshing a three-week high amid a slew of measures from China to defend the economy from slipping back into COVID-like days. Among them, the People’s Bank of China’s (PBoC) 2.0% cut to the foreign reserve ratio and a reduction of the Yuan deposit rates by a slew of Chinese banks gained major attention. That said, adverse weather conditions, Hurricane Idalia in the US and China’s Typhoon fear join the heavy inventory draw in the US to propel the Oil price.
Elsewhere, the US Dollar Index (DXY) struggles to defend the previous day’s rebound from the 200-DMA around 103.60. That said, the quote rallied the most in a week on Thursday as most data from the US pushed back the previously dovish bias about the Federal Reserve (Fed). On the same line were comments from Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic as he advocated the “higher for longer rates” policy.
It should be noted that the the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, namely the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for August, matched market forecasts of 4.2% YoY and 0.2% MoM versus 4.1% and 0.2% respectively priors. Further, the Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 228K from 232K prior (revised) versus 235K market forecasts while the Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 48.7 for August compared to 44.1 expected and 42.8 previous readings. Additionally, Personal Spending rose past the 0.6% expected and previous readings to 0.8% for July whereas Personal Income eased to 0.2% for the said month, from 0.3% market forecast and prior.
Moving on, the USD/CAD traders should pay attention to the risk catalysts ahead of the second quarter (Q2) and July month Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from Canada, as well as the US employment report for August.
It should be noted that the overall scenario of the US job numbers appears downbeat and hence a strong US NFP becomes necessary for the USD/CAD bulls to return.
Technical analysis
USD/CAD flirts with the 21-DMA support of around 1.3500 after reversing from a downward-sloping resistance line from late April, close to 1.3610 by the press time. That said, bearish MACD signals, downbeat RSI and the failure to break the key resistance line direct the Loonie pair toward the 200-DMA, near 1.3460 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3511
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.3509
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3503
|Daily SMA50
|1.3338
|Daily SMA100
|1.3394
|Daily SMA200
|1.3462
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3558
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3504
|Previous Weekly High
|1.364
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3496
|Previous Monthly High
|1.364
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3184
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3525
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3537
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3489
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.347
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3436
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3543
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3577
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3596
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.0800 as EU inflation lures ECB doves, US NFP eyed
EUR/USD remains depressed around 1.0845 as traders brace for the top-tier US employment details on early Friday. The Euro pair struggles for clear directions after declining the most in five weeks the previous day.
GBP/USD treads waters toward 1.2700, focus on US employment data
GBP/USD experienced losses due to US moderate economic data. Investors turn cautious around BoE’s policy decision and the UK’s gloomy economic situation. UK’s FCA stated that British savings account holders can take advantage of higher interest rates.
Gold: Will XAU/USD break above 100 DMA at $1,955 on weak US Nonfarm Payrolls?
Gold price is trading close to one-month highs, kicking off a new month on the right footing early Friday. The US Dollar is consolidating the previous day’s short-covering rally, as investors look forward to the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls data for cementing expectations of a US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate hike pause for this year.
BNB open interest nears $400 million as bulls step in
Binance Coin price shows signs of an impending short-term uptrend as the network continues to navigate uncertainties associated with regulatory clampdown. Noteworthy, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume continues to contend with the US SEC, CFTC, and the Department of Justice.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Four scenarios for a jobs report set to test US economic resilience Premium
Is a winter recession coming? That has been the notion from a series of data misses from the US this week, yet the all-important Nonfarm Payrolls report has the last word. Yet after substantial falls for the US Dollar, a minor upside surprise could spark a rally for the Greenback.