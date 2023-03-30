USD/CAD declines towards 1.3500 on upbeat oil price, US PCE Price Index hogs limelight

- USD/CAD has registered a four-day losing streak amid a declining USD Index.
- S&P500 continued its upside momentum as investors are cheering ebbing fears of the potential banking crisis.
- Canada’s monthly GDP (Jan) is expected to expand by 0.3% vs. a contraction of 0.1%.
The USD/CAD pair has refreshed its five-week low below 1.3516 in the early Asian session amid weakness in the US Dollar Index (DXY) and rising oil prices. The Loonie asset has turned sideways after a four-day losing streak and is looking vulnerable above 1.3510. The USD Index witnessed an intense sell-off on Thursday after surrendering the critical support of 102.40. Less room for further upside in interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed) has built bearish bets for the USD Index.
S&P500 futures continued their upside momentum on Thursday as investors are cheering ebbing fears of a potential banking crisis, portraying a significant jump in the risk appetite of market participants.
The demand for US government bonds remained choppy as investors don’t see more casualties to the banking system. However, the 10-year US treasury yields surrendered their entire gains and settled Thursday’s session below 3.55%.
Going forward, the United States' core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index data will remain in the spotlight. Analysts at CIBC expect “The Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, core PCE prices, likely decelerated to a 0.4% monthly pace, slightly slower than its CPI counterpart given the lower weight of shelter in the index, but still too hot to reach on-target inflation, and justifying the Fed’s decision to raise rates further in March. We are roughly in line with the consensus, which should limit any market reaction.”
The Canadian Dollar will dance to the tunes of monthly Canada’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (Jan) data. As per the consensus, the economic data will expand by 0.3% vs. a contraction of 0.1%.
On the oil front, oil prices rose sharply above $74.00 in hopes that fewer rate hikes from western central banks collaboratively will strengthen the overall oil demand ahead. It is worth noting that Canada is the leading exporter of oil to the United States and higher oil prices will support the Canadian Dollar.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3522
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|1.3559
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3702
|Daily SMA50
|1.3539
|Daily SMA100
|1.3517
|Daily SMA200
|1.3369
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3617
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3557
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3804
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3631
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3666
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3262
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.358
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3594
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3538
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3517
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3478
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3598
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3637
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3658
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
