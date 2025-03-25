USD/CAD declines below 1.4300 as US Dollar slumps on Trump tariff woes

USD/CAD slumps to near 1.4280 amid weakness in the US Dollar.

The consequences of US President trump’s tariffs on the global economy are expected to be narrower than feared.

BoC Macklem confirmed that an uptick in February’s inflation data was not driven by Trump’s tariffs.

The USD/CAD pair falls sharply to near 1.4280 in North American trading hours on Tuesday. The Loonie pair declines as the US Dollar (USD) falls back after failing to hold onto Monday’s gains. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, slumps to near 103.95 after a four-day winning streak to near 104.45.

US Dollar PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Euro. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.21% -0.24% -0.57% -0.31% -0.60% -0.31% -0.28% EUR 0.21% -0.03% -0.36% -0.11% -0.36% -0.11% -0.07% GBP 0.24% 0.03% -0.37% -0.07% -0.33% -0.07% -0.08% JPY 0.57% 0.36% 0.37% 0.26% 0.01% 0.26% 0.29% CAD 0.31% 0.11% 0.07% -0.26% -0.25% -0.00% -0.01% AUD 0.60% 0.36% 0.33% -0.01% 0.25% 0.26% 0.29% NZD 0.31% 0.11% 0.07% -0.26% 0.00% -0.26% -0.00% CHF 0.28% 0.07% 0.08% -0.29% 0.00% -0.29% 0.00% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The Greenback falls sharply as United States (US) President Donald Trump has indicated that not all impending tariffs will be imposed on April 2. Trump said on Monday at the White House that he may give a "lot of countries" breaks on tariffs. It appears that various leaders of US trading partners have managed to negotiate deals with Trump. Though the Trump-led trade war is anticipated to result in an economic slowdown across the globe, war with fewer nations will limit the scope of economic turmoil. Limited disruption of Trump’s tariff policies has diminished the US Dollar’s appeal.

On Monday, the upbeat flash S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) supported the US Dollar. A robust Services PMI data contributed to a significant growth in the overall business activity. The Services PMI rose at a faster pace to 54.3 in March, compared to estimates of 51.2 and the former reading of 51.0.

This week, investors will focus on the US Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for February, which will be published on Friday. Investors will pay close attention to the inflation data as it is the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation gauge.

Though the Canadian Dollar (CAD) is outperforming the USD, it is less-likely to maintain the dominance as the Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem has indicated that the central bank will continue to maintain a dovish monetary policy stance despite a significant increase in the February’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

“Part of the February CPI release was expected,” and the “February data hasn't fundamentally changed our view,” Macklem said last week. He clarified that the recent increase in inflation is not driven by US tariffs. “We're not really seeing evidence yet that consumer prices are being affected by tariffs.”