USD/CAD consolidating around 1.3000 with bulls capped at 1.3030

- USD/CAD consolidates losses at 1.3000 area.
- The Canadian dollar edges down with oil prices pulling back from eight-month highs.
- The pair remains at a short distance of two-year lows at 1.2930.
The US dollar has edged up for the second consecutive day on Thursday although the pair remains unable to surpass the 1.3025/30 resistance area. The pair is trading practically flat around 1.3000 in a thin market session amid the US Thanksgiving holiday.
CAD loses steam as oil prices retreat
The mild USD recovery has been supported by the bearish correction on oil prices. The price of the WTI barrel has retreated from eight-month highs above $46 to the vicinity of $45 after having appreciated nearly 12% in a six-day rally.
The Canadian dollar, however, is fairly steady near two-year highs against its North American counterpart. Oil prices remain trading at their highest levels since the first COVID-19 outbreak after surging nearly 30% in November, boosted by hopes that= the coronavirus vaccines, will help to mitigate the slump on demand caused by the lockdowns.
USD/CAD: near key support at 1.2930
From a technical point of view, the dollar is trading above 1.2995 (November 25 low) which guards the path towards 1.2830 (November 9 low). Below here, the pair would be at its lowest prices in two years, with the next area of interest probably at 1.2790 (October 2018 low).
On the upside, the US dollar should first break above 1.3030 (November 25 high, intraday high) to extend towards 1.3120 (November 19 high) and then 1.3170 (November 13 high and 50-day SMA).
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3016
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|1.2996
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3107
|Daily SMA50
|1.3187
|Daily SMA100
|1.3241
|Daily SMA200
|1.3531
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3029
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2986
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3142
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3034
|Previous Monthly High
|1.339
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3081
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3003
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3013
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2979
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2961
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2936
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3022
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3047
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3064
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.19 after cautious ECB minutes
EUR/USD has stabilized around 1.19 after the ECB meeting minutes pointed to some caution about expanding the bond-buying scheme. Earlier, the dollar weakened after the Fed signaled openness to more QE. The US holiday implies thin volume.
GBP/USD falls below 1.3350 amid Brexit concerns
GBP/USD retreats from near 1.3400, undermined by Brexit woes and renewed dollar demand. Doubts arise about Chief EU Negotiator Barnier traveling to London.
XAU/USD remains supported above $1800 level amid quiet holiday trade
Spot gold (XAU/USD) continues its gradual grind higher for a second day, the precious metal having bounced at support at the psychological $1800 mark on Tuesday, following a hefty sell-off at the start of the week that saw spot prices drop from the high $1800s.
US Thanksgiving Wrap: Consumers carry October, November starts to look dicey
A triple dose of US data on Wednesday before the Thanksgiving holiday confirmed the strength of the consumer recovery even as employment problems again loom from the rising numbers of Covid-19 closures across the country.
