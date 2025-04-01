USD/CAD consolidates near multi-week top, below 1.4400 ahead of Trump’s tariffs

USD/CAD seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses below a multi-week top set on Tuesday.

Bullish Oil prices underpin the Loonie and cap the currency pair amid subdued USD demand.

Traders also seem reluctant and prefer to wait for Trump’s reciprocal tariffs announcement.

The USD/CAD pair touches a two-and-half-week top on Tuesday, though it struggles to find acceptance or build on the intraday uptick beyond the 1.4400 mark. Spot prices, however, manage to preserve the recent recovery gains as traders now await US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs announcement before placing fresh directional bets.

In the meantime, a modest US Dollar (USD) strength acts as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. The Canadian Dollar (CAD), on the other hand, is undermined by the risk of a further escalation of the US-Canada trade war. Apart from this, domestic political uncertainty ahead of the snap election on April 28 is seen weighing on the CAD and lending support to the currency pair.

Meanwhile, investors now seem convinced that slowing US economic growth on the back of the uncertainty over Trump's trade tariffs could force the Federal Reserve (Fed) to resume its rate-cutting cycle soon. This, along with a slight improvement in the global risk sentiment, keeps a lid on any meaningful upside for the safe-haven Greenback and the USD/CAD pair.

Furthermore, the recent move up in Crude Oil prices, to over a one-month high touched on Monday, underpins the commodity-linked Loonie and contributes to capping the USD/CAD pair. Trump threatened massive tariffs on Russian oil and potential bombings in Iran, which raises the risk of supply disruption and acting as a tailwind for Crude Oil prices.

Traders now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the release of JOLTS Job Openings and ISM Manufacturing PMI. The focus, however, will remain glued to Trump's trade policies, which will influence the broader risk sentiment and drive the USD demand. Apart from this, Oil price dynamics should provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair.

