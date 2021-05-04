USD/CAD clings to gains near session tops, above 1.2300 mark

- USD/CAD regained positive traction on Tuesday amid a broad-based USD strength.
- Bullish crude oil prices underpinned the loonie and kept a lid on any further gains.
The intraday USD buying picked up pace during the early European session and pushed the USD/CAD pair back above the 1.2300 mark. The pair was last seen trading with gains of around 0.30%, with bulls still awaiting a sustained move beyond the 1.2320 supply zone.
The pair, so far, has struggled to register any meaningful recovery and has been oscillating in a range over the past four trading sessions. The divergence in monetary policies adopted by the BoC and the Fed was seen as a key factor that continued acting as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair.
It is worth mentioning that the BoC reduced its weekly asset purchases at the April policy meeting and brought forward the guidance for the first interest rate hike to the second half of 2022. Conversely, the Fed remains firm to maintain the current accommodative monetary policy.
That said, speculations that positive economic data may force the Fed to raise interest rates sooner rather than later allowed the US dollar to regain positive traction on Tuesday. Apart from this, a softer risk tone benefitted the safe-haven USD and provided a modest lift to the USD/CAD pair.
The supporting factor, to some extent, was offset by bullish crude oil prices, which underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and kept a lid on any strong gains for the USD/CAD pair. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further recovery.
Market participants now look forward to the release of second-tier US macro data – Trade Balance and Factory Orders. Canadian economic docket features Building Permits and Trade Balance data. This, along with oil price dynamics, might produce some trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2312
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|1.2281
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2476
|Daily SMA50
|1.2535
|Daily SMA100
|1.2638
|Daily SMA200
|1.2897
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2319
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2267
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2491
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2266
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2654
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2266
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2287
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2299
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2259
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2237
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2207
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2311
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2341
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2363
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
