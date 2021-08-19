USD/CAD clings to gains near one-month tops, above mid-1.2700s

- A combination of supporting factors pushed USD/CAD to near one-month tops on Thursday.
- The Fed’s taper plan and the risk-off mood acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven greenback.
- An extension of the slide in crude oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive.
The USD/CAD pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a range above mid-1.2700s, or near one-month tops touched earlier this Thursday.
The pair built on its recent bounce from the key 1.2500 psychological mark and gained strong follow-through traction for the fourth successive day. The momentum pushed the USD/CAD pair to the highest level since July 20 and was sponsored by a combination of factors.
Investors now seem convinced that the Fed is comfortable to roll back the crisis-era stimulus. In fact, the minutes of the July FOMC meeting released on Wednesday revealed policymakers' assessment that progress was made towards maximum employment and price stability goals.
Expectations that the Fed will begin tapering its asset purchases sooner rather than later, along with the prevalent risk-off environment, pushed the safe-haven US dollar to nine-month tops. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that continued driving the USD/CAD pair higher.
The USD maintained its bid tone through the early North American session and seemed unaffected by mixed US macro releases. The US Weekly Jobless Claims fell to 348K from 377K previous, while the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index dropped to 19.4 in August from 21.9.
On the other hand, the commodity-linked loonie was undermined by a further slide in crude oil prices. Worries that the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus could derail the global economic recovery and dent fuel demand dragged oil prices to near three-month lows.
Meanwhile, oscillators on hourly charts are already flashing extremely overstretched conditions and have also started moving into the overbought zone on the daily chart. This seemed to be the only factor that held bulls from placing fresh bets and capped gains for the USD/CAD pair.
Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop remains tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for an extension of the recent positive move. Hence, any meaningful dip might be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited, at least for the time being.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2754
|Today Daily Change
|0.0095
|Today Daily Change %
|0.75
|Today daily open
|1.2659
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2544
|Daily SMA50
|1.2459
|Daily SMA100
|1.237
|Daily SMA200
|1.2558
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2663
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2598
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2589
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2489
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2303
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2638
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2623
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2618
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2576
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2553
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2682
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2705
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2747
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
