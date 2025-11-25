TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/CAD clings to gains above 1.4100; looks to US macro data before the next leg up

  • USD/CAD sticks to a positive bias for the fifth straight day amid a supportive fundamental backdrop.
  • Sliding Crude Oil prices undermine the Loonie and act as a tailwind for the pair amid a bullish USD.
  • Traders now look to this week’s important macro data from the US and Canada for a fresh impetus.
USD/CAD clings to gains above 1.4100; looks to US macro data before the next leg up
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The USD/CAD pair trades with a positive bias for the fifth consecutive day and holds steady above the 1.4100 mark through the early European session on Tuesday. Moreover, spot prices remain close to an over two-week top touched last Friday and seem poised to appreciate further amid a supportive fundamental backdrop.

Crude Oil prices struggle to capitalize on the previous day's bounce from a one-month low and meet with a fresh supply amid concerns that supply will exceed demand next year. This, in turn, is seen undermining the commodity-linked Loonie, which, along with the underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar (USD), turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair.

Meanwhile, traders ramped up for another interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in December following the recent comments from influential FOMC members. This, in turn, keeps a lid on further gains for the USD and the USD/CAD pair. Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive directional bets and opt to wait for important macro releases from the US and Canada, due this week.

A rather busy week kicks off with the delayed release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) and Retail Sales, which will be followed by Pending Home Sales and the Richmond Manufacturing Index. Apart from this, investors will confront the US Durable Goods Orders on Thursday and the monthly Canadian GDP print on Friday, which, in turn, should provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/CAD pair.

Economic Indicator

Retail Sales (MoM)

The Retail Sales data, released by the US Census Bureau on a monthly basis, measures the value in total receipts of retail and food stores in the United States. Monthly percent changes reflect the rate of changes in such sales. A stratified random sampling method is used to select approximately 4,800 retail and food services firms whose sales are then weighted and benchmarked to represent the complete universe of over three million retail and food services firms across the country. The data is adjusted for seasonal variations as well as holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes. Retail Sales data is widely followed as an indicator of consumer spending, which is a major driver of the US economy. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Next release: Tue Nov 25, 2025 13:30

Frequency: Monthly

Consensus: 0.4%

Previous: 0.6%

Source: US Census Bureau

Retail Sales data published by the US Census Bureau is a leading indicator that gives important information about consumer spending, which has a significant impact on the GDP. Although strong sales figures are likely to boost the USD, external factors, such as weather conditions, could distort the data and paint a misleading picture. In addition to the headline data, changes in the Retail Sales Control Group could trigger a market reaction as it is used to prepare the estimates of Personal Consumption Expenditures for most goods.

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD faces the next hurdle at 1.1660

EUR/USD faces the next hurdle at 1.1660

EUR/USD gathers extra steam and climbs to multi-day highs near the key 1.1600 barrier as the NA session draws to a close on Wednesday. The intense recovery in spot comes on the back of further losses in the Greenback as investors gear up for the Thanksgiving Day on Thursday.

GBP/USD advances to four-week tops near 1.3230

GBP/USD advances to four-week tops near 1.3230

GBP/USD is on the front foot for a fifth straight day on Wednesday, surpassing the 1.3200 level to hit new four-week peaks. The latest push higher comes on the back of the softer Greenback and as traders assess the Autumn Budget details and the OBR’s fresh projections, looking for clues on how all of this might shape the BoE’s next policy steps.

Gold clinches two-week highs, focus on $4,200

Gold clinches two-week highs, focus on $4,200

Gold has shaken off Tuesday’s minor pullback and is back on the rise, pushing above $4,170 per troy ounce to reach fresh two-week tops. The move comes as markets continue to price in the prospect of additional Fed rate cuts. Even so, the climb is facing some resistance, with US Treasury yields ticking higher and making buyers a bit more cautious for now.

XRP extends losses as ETF inflows fail to lift market sentiment

XRP extends losses as ETF inflows fail to lift market sentiment

Ripple (XRP) is extending its decline, trading at $2.17 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The cross-border remittance token was rejected at $2.30 on Monday, reflecting a sticky bearish sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market despite steady inflows into Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

Rachel Reeves calms the bond market with £22bn of fiscal headroom

Rachel Reeves calms the bond market with £22bn of fiscal headroom

Fiscal headroom boost helps calm bond market. Yields fall and pound rises as markets take extra spending in their stride. Reeves placates Labour MPs, giving hope that taxes won’t rise further.

Ripple trades under strong bearish grip despite steady ETF inflows

Ripple trades under strong bearish grip despite steady ETF inflows

Ripple is extending its decline, trading at $2.17 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The cross-border remittance token was rejected at $2.30 on Monday, reflecting a sticky bearish sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market despite steady inflows into ETFs.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers