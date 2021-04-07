USD/CAD clings to gains above 1.2600 as rising US T-bond yields support USD

- USD/CAD is rising for the second straight day on Wednesday.
- US Dollar Index turns positive above 92.30 in the early American session.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 1% ahead of FOMC Minutes.
The USD/CAD pair managed to post modest gains on Tuesday and preserved its bullish momentum to touch a fresh weekly high of 1.2618 on Wednesday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.33% on a daily basis at 1.2606.
Eyes on FOMC Minutes
Following Tuesday's sharp drop, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 1% on Wednesday, helping the greenback stay resilient against its rivals. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is posting small daily gains at 92.35.
There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases featured in the US economic docket and investors will keep a close eye on US President Joe Biden's speech on the spending plan and the FOMC Minutes.
Previewing the FOMC's publication, "one issue to watch for is potential discussion among FOMC participants on the topic of how they might change their policy rate views for lengthy holds if their relatively upbeat forecasts for growth, jobs and inflation were to come to fruition," noted Scotiabank analysts. "That's because Chair Powell said in the press conference that "part of that is wanting to see actual data and not just forecasting it."
On the other hand, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is rising more than 1% on the day, limiting USD/CAD upside for the time being. Ivey Purchasing Managers Index and International Merchandise Trade data from Canada will be looked upon for fresh impetus as well.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2607
|Today Daily Change
|0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|1.2566
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.254
|Daily SMA50
|1.2635
|Daily SMA100
|1.2724
|Daily SMA200
|1.2997
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2583
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2517
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2647
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2528
|Previous Monthly High
|1.274
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2365
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2558
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2542
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2528
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2489
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2461
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2594
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2622
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.266
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
