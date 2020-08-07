USD/CAD climbs to 1.3400 on broad USD strength

- USD/CAD is rising for second straight day on Friday.
- US Dollar Index posts decisive gains after US NFP report.
- Upbeat data releases from Canada help CAD limit its losses.
The USD/CAD pair dropped toward 1.3320 in the early American session on Friday but reversed its course and climbed to 1.3400 area. As of writing, the pair was up 0.6% on a daily basis at 1.3384.
Earlier in the day, the initial reaction to the US and Canada labour market data caused USD/CAD to edge lower. Statistics Canada announced an increase of 418,500 in the Net Change in Employment and revealed that the Unemployment Rate dropped from 12.3% in June to 10.9% in July.
On the other hand, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 1,763,000 in July, compared to analysts' estimate of 1,600,000.
Nevertheless, with the heightened US-China geopolitical tensions and lack of progress in US coronavirus aid talks keeping markets risk-averse, the greenback gathered strength and caused USD/CAD to turn north. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is up 0.7% on the day at 93.41.
Meanwhile, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index in Canada rose sharply to 68.5 in July and beat the market expectation of 57.5, helping the CAD limit its losses for the time being.
USD/CAD near-term outlook
Commenting on the potential impact of Friday's data releases, "a better jobs print in both the US and Canada has the CAD back to trading on its front foot," said TD Securities analysts. "We think markets were closing USD shorts ahead of today out of caution that the US data had some downside potential. With that risk not materializing, we think the USD bid now looks tenuous and leaves USD/CAD inclined to trade back below the 1.3350/60 pivot. We expect supports located around 1.3230 to be formidable in the meantime.”
Additional technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3384
|Today Daily Change
|0.0084
|Today Daily Change %
|0.63
|Today daily open
|1.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3445
|Daily SMA50
|1.3515
|Daily SMA100
|1.3782
|Daily SMA200
|1.3528
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3323
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3244
|Previous Weekly High
|1.346
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3331
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3331
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3293
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3274
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3255
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.321
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3176
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3334
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3368
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3413
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
