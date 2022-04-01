- USD/CAD gained traction for the second straight day and was supported by a combination of factors.
- Declining crude oil prices underpinned the loonie and acted as a tailwind amid sustained USD buying.
- Investors now look forward to the US monthly jobs report (NFP) for some meaningful trading impetus.
The USD/CAD pair edged higher through the early European session and climbed back closer to the overnight swing high, around the 1.2525 region in the last hour.
A combination of factors assisted the USD/CAD pair to gain traction for the second successive day on Friday, with bulls now looking to build on this week's recovery from the YTD low. Crude oil prices added to the overnight losses and continued losing ground through the first half of the trading on the last day of the week. This, in turn, undermined the commodity-linked loonie and acted as a tailwind for the major amid some follow-through US dollar buying interest.
The White House on Thursday announced a plan to release 1 million barrels of oil per day from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) over the next six months. The International Energy Agency (IEA) will also meet later this Friday to discuss a further emergency oil release of around 60 million barrels. This, along with fears that fresh COVID-19 restrictions in China could impact fuel demand, exerted downward pressure on oil prices and weighed on the Canadian dollar.
On the other hand, fading hopes for a de-escalation in the Ukraine war drove some haven flows towards the greenback, which was further supported by hawkish Fed expectations. In fact, the markets seem convinced that the Fed would adopt a more aggressive policy stance and hike interest rate by 100 bps over the next two policy meetings to combat stubbornly high inflation. The bets were reaffirmed by Thursday's release of the US Core PCE Price Index, which rose to 5.4% YoY in February.
The fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move for the USD/CAD pair. That said, investors might refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the closely-watched US monthly jobs data. The popularly known NFP report is due for release later during the early North American session and will play a key role in driving the near-term USD price dynamics.
Apart from this, traders will take cues from fresh developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga, which might influence crude oil prices. This, in turn, should provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/CAD pair and allow traders to grab short-term opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2525
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|1.2503
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2649
|Daily SMA50
|1.2683
|Daily SMA100
|1.2694
|Daily SMA200
|1.2617
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2533
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2464
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2624
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2466
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2901
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.243
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2507
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2491
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2467
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2431
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2398
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2536
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2569
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2605
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies below 1.1100 as yields rebound ahead of EU inflation, NFP
EUR/USD is treading water below 1.1100, modestly flat so far as economic uncertainties from the Fed's tightening and Russia's intervention in Ukraine keeps the US dollar underpinned. The bond rout is resuming, fuelling the renewed upside in the Treasury yields. Eurozone inflation, US NFP awaited.
GBP/USD remains below 1.3150 amid firmer USD, yields, focus on NFP
GBP/USD is keeping its range below 1.3150 ahead of the US NFP. The cautious market mood is underpinning the safe-haven US dollar amid a rebound in the Treasury yields. GBP bulls have shrugged off the upbeat UK Q4 GDP.
Gold remains at the mercy of yields ahead of all-important US NFP
Gold price is treading water as the bond rout resumes, propelling yields higher. All eyes remain on the US NFP and Russia-Ukraine peace talks for fresh cues. Gold price remains capped below the horizontal 21-DMA amid bullish RSI.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Retesting $50,000 is not a question if but when
Bitcoin price shows affinity to move higher after the recent surge on March 27. The previous downswing helped remove any inefficiencies to the bottom while setting up the stage for another leg-up.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Three reasons for a downside surprise, triggering dollar buy opportunity Premium
Three times a charm? Probably not. After Nonfarm Payrolls figures surprised to the upside in both January and February, the report for March could fall short of estimates. That would knock down the dollar, but probably only temporarily.