- USD/CAD attracts fresh buying on Thursday, though the upside potential seems limited.
- A modest downtick in oil prices undermines the Loonie and lends support to the major.
- Smaller Fed rate hike bets weigh on the USD and could cap gains ahead of the US CPI.
The USD/CAD pair regains positive traction on Thursday and steadily climbs to the top end of its weekly range, closer to mid-1.3400s during the early European session. The intraday move up, however, lacks bullish conviction and is more likely to remain capped ahead of the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures.
In the meantime, a modest pullback in crude oil prices from over a one-week high touched on Wednesday undermines the commodity-linked Loonie and lends some support to the USD/CAD pair. Despite the recent optimism led by China's pivot away from its zero-COVID policy, worries that a deeper global economic downturn will hurt demand act as a headwind for the black liquid. That said, subdued US Dollar price action might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the major and keep a lid on any further gains.
In fact, the USD Index, which measures the greenback's performance against a basket of currencies, languishes near a seven-month low amid the prospects for smaller rate hikes by the Fed. Investors now seem convinced that the US central bank will soften its hawkish stance amid signs of easing inflation. This is evident from a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields and continues to weigh on the greenback. Traders, however, might prefer to wait for the crucial US CPI report before determining the near-term trajectory.
The Fed policymakers have indicated that they remain committed to combat high inflation and that rates could remain elevated for longer, or until there is clear evidence that consumer prices are falling. Hence, a stronger US CPI print will lift bets for a more hawkish Fed and push the USD higher, allowing the USD/CAD pair to build on this week's recovery from its lowest level since November 25. Conversely, a softer reading will set the stage for an extension of the recent rejection slide from the 1.3700 round-figure mark.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3444
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.3427
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3563
|Daily SMA50
|1.3507
|Daily SMA100
|1.3488
|Daily SMA200
|1.3161
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3445
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3404
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3685
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3433
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3705
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3385
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.343
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.342
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3406
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3385
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3366
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3447
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3466
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3487
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
