USD/CAD climbs above 1.3550 on oil selloff, eyes on BoC policy announcements

- USD/CAD gained traction on Wednesday and rose above 1.3550.
- Falling crude oil prices on OPEC headline weigh on loonie.
- Bank of Canada is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged at 0.25%.
The USD/CAD pair stayed relatively quiet near 1.3500 during the Asian trading hours before gaining traction in the last hour. As of writing, the pair was up 0.3% on the day at 1.3557.
Falling crude oil prices seem to be causing the commodity-related loonie to weaken against its major rivals. Pressured by a Bloomberg report suggesting that the OPEC+ meeting was in doubt over disputes on oil-quote cheating, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell sharply on Wednesday. Ahead of the weekly EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change data, the WTI was trading near $36, losing more than 2% on the day.
Focus shifts to US data, BoC meeting
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index erased the majority of its daily losses and provided an additional boost to USD/CAD. Ahead of the ADP's private sector employment report and the ISM's Non-Manufacturing PMI data, the index is down 0.08% on the day at 97.60.
Later in the day, the Bank of Canada, under the leadership of new Governor Tiff Macklem will announce its interest rate decision and publish the monetary policy statement.
BoC: Six major banks expectations for the Interest Rate Decision.
Previewing this event, "the statement should maintain a cautious tone, even if acknowledging that conditions are evolving in line with the Bank's less pessimistic scenario from April, while the forward-looking portion should repeat that the Bank stands ready to adjust its programs if necessary,” said TD Securities analysts.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3565
|Today Daily Change
|0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|1.3519
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3914
|Daily SMA50
|1.4001
|Daily SMA100
|1.3729
|Daily SMA200
|1.3461
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3586
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3484
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4008
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3715
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4173
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3715
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3523
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3547
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3473
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3428
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3372
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3575
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3631
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3676
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.12 amid upbeat ADP figures
EUR/USD is trading around 1.12, the highest since March. The safe-haven dollar is weakening amid optimism for reopening and stimulus, shrugging off civil unrest. ADP Non-Farm Payrolls beat expectations with a loss of only 2.76 million jobs.
GBP/USD retraces gains under 1.2600, Brexit, US data eyed
GBP/USD consolidates the latest gains just around 1.26 amid dollar weakness. The Brexit impasse continues despite hopes for mutual concessions. Markit's Final Services PMI beat expectations with 29 points, still reflecting deep contraction.
Crypto market stays strong despite yesterday's sell-off
Once the storm has passed, the real effects are zero at the technical analysis level. The impact on sentiment has been great and returns the market to a neutral level. The market is still in a phase of accumulation, according to a well-known quantitative analyst.
WTI: Aims to fill the early-March gap above $41.00
WTI eases from a three-month high of $37.17 at the end of the four-day winning streak. The energy benchmark paid a little heed to the price-positive weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API).
Gold: Off lows, still in the red around $1720 level ahead of US macro data
Gold maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session, albeit has managed to pare some of the early losses to the $1713 area.