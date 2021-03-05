USD/CAD climbs above 1.2700 as USD continues to gather strength ahead of NFP

- USD/CAD started to push higher during the European trading hours.
- US Dollar Index advances to fresh multi-month highs near 92.00.
- Investors await February Nonfarm Payrolls report from the US.
The USD/CAD pair dropped below 1.2600 on Thursday but staged a sharp recovery to close the day in the positive territory. With the greenback preserving its strength on Friday, the pair continues to push higher and was last seen trading at 1.2715, gaining 0.4% on a daily basis.
Surging crude oil prices on Thursday provided a boost to the commodity-sensitive CAD and weighed on USD/CAD. After the OPEC+ agreed to keep the oil output unchanged, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate gained nearly 5%. Although the WTI is up more than 1% and trading at its highest level in more than a year near $65, USD/CAD preserves its bullish momentum on the back of broad USD strength.
Focus shifts to US NFP report
FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell downplayed the US bond market turmoil and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield rose more than 5%. Consequently, the US Dollar Index (DXY) jumped to a fresh multi-month high and extended its rally on Friday. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.4% near 92.00.
Later in the session, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the February Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report.
Previewing the NFP report, "the dollar has room to rise in case of a figure that only meets estimates with 182,000," said FXStreet analyst Yohay Elam. "A surge of over 250,000 would already serve as a bigger booster. Markets would assume that quick hiring even before the reopening means a rapid return to normality."
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Dollar booster? Three expectation downers pave way for upside surprise.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2717
|Today Daily Change
|0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|1.2667
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2664
|Daily SMA50
|1.2713
|Daily SMA100
|1.2861
|Daily SMA200
|1.3113
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2694
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2575
|Previous Weekly High
|1.273
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2468
|Previous Monthly High
|1.287
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2468
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2649
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2621
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2597
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2527
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2478
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2716
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2764
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2835
EUR/USD slides to new 2021 low on dollar strength, ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD has slipped below 1.1950, the lowest level since December 2020. Fed Chair Powell's reluctance to lower US bond yields is boosting the dollar. The Nonfarm Payrolls report is set to show an increase of 182,000 jobs.
GBP/USD extends decline after Powell's speech
GBP/USD has been extending its decline toward 1.3850 after Fed Chair Powell seemed to allow US Treasury yields to rise. The resulting USD strength is pushing cable lower. Nonfarm Payrolls figures are next.
XAU/USD turns south once again, eyes $1670 ahead of NFP
XAU/USD consolidates the downside within a pennant on the 1H chart. RSI has turned south while trending well below the midline. US NFP holds the key as gold struggles below $1700.
Crypto market bleeds after Bitcoin’s rejection at $52,000
The cryptocurrency market is still suffering from the impact of Bitcoin’s rejection of $52,000 for the second time in less than two weeks. Declines are likely to gain momentum, with BTC already trading under $50,000.
US Dollar Index clinches 2021 highs and approaches 92.00 ahead of NFP
DXY extends the upside beyond 91.70, new YTD highs.Yields keep the march north unabated and target 1.60%. US Nonfarm Payroll will take centre stage later in the session.