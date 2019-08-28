USD/CAD bulls looking to extend the momentum further beyond 1.3300 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The USD gains some follow-through traction and remained supportive.
  • Rising Oil prices underpinned Loonie and kept a lid on any strong gains.

The USD/CAD pair traded with a positive bias for the second consecutive session on Wednesday and built on the previous session's solid bounce from near two-week lows.
 
The pair on Tuesday reversed an early dip to the 1.3225 region - the lowest since August 14 - and the intraday uptick was supported by a modest pickup in the US Dollar demand. The greenback picked up the pace during the US trading session on Tuesday after the US President Donald Trump softened his tone against China and predicted that the two countries will be able to reach a trade deal.

Positive Oil prices capping gains

A follow-through USD buying interest remained supportive of the ongoing positive move through the early European session on Wednesday, with bulls now looking to extend the momentum further beyond the 1.3300 buying handle. However, rising Crude Oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and turned out to be one of the key factors that kept a lid on any further up-move for the major.
 
The pair remained well below the 1.3345 heavy supply zone that has been acting a key barrier since the beginning of this month, which should now act as a key trigger point for bullish traders and pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US or Canada.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3305
Today Daily Change 0.0021
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 1.3284
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3264
Daily SMA50 1.3176
Daily SMA100 1.3296
Daily SMA200 1.3315
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3302
Previous Daily Low 1.3224
Previous Weekly High 1.3346
Previous Weekly Low 1.3251
Previous Monthly High 1.3215
Previous Monthly Low 1.3016
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3273
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3254
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3238
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3192
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.316
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3316
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3348
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3394

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

