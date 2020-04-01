USD/CAD bulls have eyes set on higher highs, supported by market volatility

- USD/CAD heads higher as the US dollar remains the healthiest of a sick bunch in FX.
- Commodity complex is bleeding out, with CRB index lowest since '99s, CAD correlated.
Markets hate uncertainty and volatility is here to stay, The US dollar is outperforming its G10 counterparts and the CAD is taking the brunt, weakening across the board while the CAD has weakened across the board. At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.4222, +1.21%, having travelled from a low of 1.4058 to a high of 1.4271.
Bulls are back in the driving seat as the US dollar regains its foothold in a COVID-19 risk-off environment, at the expense of most of its G10 peers. DXY has been perky at the start of the week, attempting an extension of the end-of-month upside correction, oscillating through a 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the late March sell-off.
The US dollar had attracted a safe-haven bid as well as an outright demand in money markets until major economic policy responses introduced to try to attenuate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy set in, taking the DXY down from a few pips below the 103 handle to a low in the 98 handle. However, COVID-19 is a crisis like no other that the world has faced since the Spanish flu and while the size of the economic damage is still very uncertain, it is certain to be large.
US ISM Manufacturing: Orders and employment at their lowest level since 2009 tell the real story – Wells Fargo
Higher vol means dollar strength
World trade and the commodity complex is taking the brunt of how governments have been forced into a hard place and a rock, with no choice but to sacrifice the global economy in order to reduce the spread of the invisible killer. Flattening the infection curve inevitably steepens the macroeconomic recession curve and this means the US dollar, for all of its sins, is still the healthies currency in the FX sick-bed.
Markets hate uncertainty and there is a whole lot of it around and is here to stay. For FX, COVID-19 implies higher volatility, weighs on higher yielders, pro-cyclicals, commodity-FX and this should equate to a stronger USD. Moreover, data released on Wednesday, showed the US Manufacturing ISM Index dropped modestly to 49.1, against expectations of a more significant decline.
As for commodities, the CRB index is trading at the lowest levels since March 1999. This put s a focus on oil. The price of a barrel of the black gold has been testing below the $20 handle. The demand destruction and massive oversupply while momentum signals remaining firmly entrenched to the downside is likely to cap any advances which will continue to weigh on the CAD.
USD/CAD levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4233
|Today Daily Change
|0.0169
|Today Daily Change %
|1.20
|Today daily open
|1.4064
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4007
|Daily SMA50
|1.356
|Daily SMA100
|1.3357
|Daily SMA200
|1.3277
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4349
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4012
|Previous Weekly High
|1.456
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3922
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4668
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3315
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4141
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.422
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3934
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3804
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3596
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4271
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4479
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4609
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.0950 after ADP, ISM beat
EUR/USD has is trading below 1.0950, under pressure. ADP's private-sector jobs report has shown a loss of only 27,000 jobs, far better than expected. The ISM Manufacturing PMI also beat with 49.1 points.
GBP/USD battles 1.24 as UK coronavirus death toll jumps by 31%
GBP/USD is trading around 1.24 The market mood is gloomy as coronavirus continues spreading. The UK's death toll jumped by 31% to 2,352. Markets are digesting US data.
Oil prices are poor predictors of recession
Crude price movement before last five recessions are ambivalent. WTI has fallen 66% since January 7 to its lowest price in 18 years. Previous sharp drops in oil did not anticipate downturns.
Gold: USD 1600 is the major pivot level but is the retracement over?
Gold has been pulling back up since the recent low on March 16th. It's amazing to think that in these uncertain times the price fell to hit a low to USD 1451.32.
WTI drops to $20 area after EIA reports huge increase in US crude oil stocks
Crude oil prices came under renewed selling pressure in the last hour after the weekly report published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed a huge build-up in crude oil stockpiles.