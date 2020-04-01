US ISM Manufacturing: Orders and employment at their lowest level since 2009 tell the real story – Wells Fargo

Data released on Wednesday, showed the US Manufacturing ISM Index dropped modestly to 49.1, against expectations of a more significant decline. According to analysts at Wells Fargo, it has a lot to do with supplier deliveries shooting higher amid widespread supply chain disruption. They argue orders and employment tell the real story, with both indicators at their lowest since 2009.
Key Quotes:
“The ISM is a time-tested bellwether for the manufacturing sector and due to its long history, it is a favorite input for econometric models. In the month of March it came in at 49.1, a level that might ordinarily suggest only modest contraction. This measure surveys purchasing managers in the factory to put a finger on the pulse of a number of key metrics like deliveries, orders, employment and inventories.”
“In March, supplier deliveries shot up to 65.0. Among the different components of the ISM, supplier deliveries is the only one that is an inverse indicator. The idea here is that deliveries slow down as the economy improves. More plainly: it’s tough to get the stuff you need to run your factory when the economy is really humming. But that’s not what is happening here; the slow supplier deliveries are occurring amid a drop off in arrivals at the nation’s top trading ports and is instead a reflection of supplychain constraints. Since this component makes up a fifth of the calculation for the headline ISM, it essentially acted as a life preserver to an indicator that otherwise would have been sinking much faster.”
“Today’s news comes on the heels of a Presidential address last night that warned of the devastating human cost of COVID-19. But those same dire projections also show the case counts coming down sharply in the spring months which would be consistent with our forecast of growth returning by the end of the year and manufacturing picking back up early next year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.0950 after ADP, ISM beat
EUR/USD has is trading below 1.0950, under pressure. ADP's private-sector jobs report has shown a loss of only 27,000 jobs, far better than expected. The ISM Manufacturing PMI also beat with 49.1 points.
GBP/USD battles 1.24 as UK coronavirus death toll jumps by 31%
GBP/USD is trading around 1.24 The market mood is gloomy as coronavirus continues spreading. The UK's death toll jumped by 31% to 2,352. Markets are digesting US data.
Oil prices are poor predictors of recession
Crude price movement before last five recessions are ambivalent. WTI has fallen 66% since January 7 to its lowest price in 18 years. Previous sharp drops in oil did not anticipate downturns.
XAU/USD under pressure below $1600/oz
Gold is consolidating the bullish spike originating from the 2020 lows while trading now below the 50 DMA (daily simple moving average).
WTI drops to $20 area after EIA reports huge increase in US crude oil stocks
Crude oil prices came under renewed selling pressure in the last hour after the weekly report published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed a huge build-up in crude oil stockpiles.