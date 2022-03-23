USD/CAD braces for fresh 2022 low on firmer oil prices, focus on Fed’s Powell

- USD/CAD bears keep reins around the lowest levels in two months.
- US dollar fails to cheer multi-month high Treasury yields.
- Oil prices regain upside momentum on geopolitical fears, softer greenback.
- Fed’s Powell, risk catalysts eyed for fresh impulse.
USD/CAD licks its wounds around a two-month low, retreats to 1.2575 heading into Wednesday’s European session.
The Loonie pair broke key supports the previous day while refreshing multi-day low amid broad US dollar weakness. That said, firmer prices of Canada’s key export item WTI crude oil seem to keep the pair sellers hopeful of late.
It should be noted that no positive announcements from the Ukraine-Russia peace talks, as well as Moscow’s war in Mariupol, keep the oil prices firmer even as indecision over Europe’s sanctions previously triggered the black gold’s pullback.
At the latest, prices of WTI crude oil reverse the previous day’s pullback from a two-week high, up 1.30% daily near $109.70.
Additionally favoring the USD/CAD sellers could be the US dollar’s failures to cheer the multi-month high US Treasury yields. Though, the market’s anxiety ahead of the speech from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who triggered bond rout during the early-week appearance, seems to restrict the momentum traders of late.
Against this backdrop, the US 10-year Treasury yields renewed the highest levels since May 2019 earlier in Asia, around 2.40% at the latest while the stock futures struggle to track Wall Street’s gains by the press time.
In addition to the speech from Fed’s Powell, risk catalysts are also important for USD/CAD traders to watch.
Technical analysis
USD/CAD sellers cheer the previous day’s clear downside break of an ascending trend line from June 2021 and the 200-DMA, respectively around 1.2585 and 1.2615, while targeting the 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of June to December 2021upside, near 1.2485. However, the yearly low surrounding 1.2450 will challenge the pair bears afterward.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2576
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.2569
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.272
|Daily SMA50
|1.2684
|Daily SMA100
|1.2691
|Daily SMA200
|1.2612
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2624
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2567
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2871
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2589
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2878
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2636
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2589
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2602
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.255
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.253
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2493
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2607
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2644
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2663
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3300 ahead of UK inflation
GBP/USD is holding gains below 1.3300 ahead of the critical UK inflation data. Cable’s renewed upside could be linked to the US-UK trade deal and the improved market mood, despite underlying Ukraine tensions. The UK CPI is seen higher at 5.9% YoY in February.
EUR/USD: Better bid above 1.1000 as USD eases amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD is looking to recapture 1.1050, as the US dollar meets fresh supply on the market's optimism, ignoring the firmer Treasury yields. The Ukraine conflict rages on, as the focus shifts towards Fed Chair Powell's speech.
Gold steadies on the way to $1,900, Fed’s Powell in focus
Gold prices remain pressured despite recent inaction as Treasury yields renew multi-month top. Stock futures print mild gains but USD bulls stay cautious ahead of Powell’s speech. Ukraine-Russia crisis continues to take a toll on sentiment, Western sanctions eyed.
Algorand price likely to explode as on-chain metrics reveal clear skies
Algorand price shows resilience after witnessing a massive rally over the past week. This move could be key in triggering another run-up that can help ALGO recover its losses. Algorand price has bounced off a stable support level at $0.675.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five reasons a deal may be closer than it seems, what it means for the dollar Premium
Calm in talks, lack of fresh pressure on China implies potential progress. Ukraine's proposed referendum and Russia's struggles also provide hope. The dollar would fall on any deal, but a comprehensive accord is needed for a lasting effect.