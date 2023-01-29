USD/CAD aims to build cushion around 1.3300 as oil price plunges, Fed policy hogs limelight

- USD/CAD is building a firmer cushion around 1.330 amid sheer weakness in the oil price.
- The US labor market might not remain tight enough as opportunities are declining amid a bleak economic outlook.
- The rising oil supply from Russia at discounted prices to Asia triggered volatility in the oil price.
The USD/CAD pair is gauging an intermediate cushion around 1.3300 in the early Asian session. The Loonie asset is showing signs of exhaustion in the downside trend despite the upbeat market mood. A sheer fall in the oil price was driven by weaker demand projections in the United States due to the expectations of an upcoming fresh interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is auctioning inside the woods from the past few trading sessions amid ambiguity in the market sentiment on a broader note. The upside in the USD Index is capped around 101.80 while the downside is supported near 101.20.
S&P500 settled January last week on a positive note despite softening demand as reported by the United States core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index (Dec) data. Corporate earnings are being impacted by declining retail demand but are delighted by the Federal Reserve (Fed) as it adds to the downside filters for inflation.
This week, the primary catalyst that will keep investors uneasy is the interest rate decision by the Fed on Wednesday. As per the CME FedWatch tool, Fed chair Jerome Powell might increase interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.50-4.75%. But before that, the release of the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment data will remain in focus. The economic data is seen at 86K, significantly lower than the former release of 235K. Labor demand is softening dramatically as firms have paused their recruitment process due to the bleak economic outlook.
On the oil front, investors dumped the oil price late Friday after Reuters reported that Russia’s oil loadings from its Baltic ports were set to rise by 50% in January from December levels in order to address the strong demand coming from Asia. Russian oil supply is accelerating despite the sanctions by the Western cartel. It is worth noting that Canada is a leading exporter of oil to the United States and lower oil prices impact the Canadian Dollar.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3313
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3312
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3433
|Daily SMA50
|1.3503
|Daily SMA100
|1.3525
|Daily SMA200
|1.3208
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3347
|Previous Daily Low
|1.33
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3428
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.33
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3705
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3385
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3318
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3329
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3293
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3273
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3246
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3339
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3366
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3385
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
