USD/CAD advances to fresh session highs above 1.2740, eyes on FOMC

- USD/CAD is pushing higher ahead of the American session.
- US Dollar Index advances to 90.50 area ahead of FOMC's policy announcements.
- WTI trades with modest losses near $52.50 on Wednesday.
After spending the Asian session in a very tight range below 1.2700, the USD/CAD pair gained traction during the European trading hours and touched a fresh daily high of 1.2744. As of writing, the pair was up 0.4% on the day at 1.2740.
DXY gathers bullish momentum on Wednesday
The renewed USD strength seems to be fueling USD/CAD's climb on Wednesday. The risk-averse market environment, as reflected by sharp declines in major European equity indexes and the US stock futures, is providing a boost to the safe-haven greenback. At the moment, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is up 0.37% on the day at 90.49 and the S&P 500 Futures are down nearly 1%.
In the meantime, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is losing 0.35% on the day near $52.50, making it difficult for the commodity-related loonie to stay resilient against the USD.
Later in the day, the Durable Goods Orders data will be featured in the US economic docket. However, the market reaction is likely to be muted with investors remaining on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy announcements.
Previewing the FOMC's January meeting, "the Federal Reserve is set to leave its bond-buying plan unchanged and signal a steady hand," noted FXStreet analyst Yohay Elam. "By calling for fiscal stimulus, the bank may hint it is ready to scoop up debt, boosting shares."
Fed Preview: Fearing market froth or boosting Biden's stimulus? Three scenarios.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2737
|Today Daily Change
|0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|1.2693
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.271
|Daily SMA50
|1.2813
|Daily SMA100
|1.3007
|Daily SMA200
|1.3287
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2783
|Previous Daily Low
|1.269
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2799
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.259
|Previous Monthly High
|1.301
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2725
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2747
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2661
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2629
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2568
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2754
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2815
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2847
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
