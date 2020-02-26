USD/CAD advances to fresh 2020 highs above 1.3330 on crude oil selloff

- WTI trades below $49 despite smaller-than-expected build in US crude stocks.
- US Dollar Index remains on track to snap three-day losing streak.
- Coming up on Thursday: GDP and Durable Goods Orders data from US.
The USD/CAD pair struggled to make a decisive break above the 1.3300 handle for the majority of the day but gathered momentum during the American session and touched its highest level since October at 1.3333. As of writing, the pair was trading a couple of pips below that level, adding 0.45% on a daily basis.
The heavy selling pressure surrounding crude oil seems to be weighing on the commodity-sensitive CAD on Wednesday. Although the weekly EIA report showed a smaller-than-expected build in the crude oil stocks in the US, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) failed to recover its losses. As of writing, the WTI was down 2.75% on the day at $48.70.
Oil Price Analysis: WTI trades at its lowest since January 2019.
USD recover ahead of GDP data
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) rose above the 99 mark and now looks to close the day in the positive territory after erasing nearly 1% since last Friday. However, the DXY's rebound seems to be a technical response to the sharp drop and the greenback remains fragile with the 10-year US Treasury bond yield staying dangerously close to the all-time lows that it set earlier.
On Thursday, the fourth-quarter GDP and Durable Goods Orders data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. The only data featured in the Canadian economic docket will be the Current Account Balance.
Technical levels to watch for
The pair could face the initial resistance at 1.3350 (October 3 high) ahead of 1.3380 (September 3 high) and 1.3400 (psychological level). On the downside, 1.3300 (psychological level) aligns as the initial support before 1.3270 (daily low) and 1.3225 (February 24 low).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
