USD/CAD: A push under 1.3720/35 targets a drop back to 1.3675 – Scotiabank

“Spot has slipped into a sideways range trade around noted retracement support at 1.3725 (61.8% of the 1.3598/1.3946 move up). Short-term momentum remains USD-bearish, keeping risks tilted to the downside but markets are showing little intent of pressuring the low 1.37s more intently today. Resistance is 1.3775/90. A concerted push under 1.3720/35 targets a drop back to 1.3675.”

“Policymakers are concerned that rising unemployment will weigh on consumer activity and slow the economy in the coming months and are adjusting interest rates accordingly. That seems to be a conviction view that slightly better than expected data or elevated wage growth today is unlikely to shake. USDCAD is likely to remain well supported in the high 1.36s/low 1.37s for now.”

“Canadian jobs data this morning are expected to show a rebound in hiring. The consensus expectation is for a 25k gain following the June drop of 1.4k. The 6m moving average for job gains sits at 32k while the 12m average is +39k so there may be some risk of a slightly higher print. But the unemployment rate is forecast to pick up a tenth to 6.5%, reflecting the expansion in the labour force, while hourly wage growth eases to 4.8% (from 5.6% in June).”

