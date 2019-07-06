USD/BRL: Financial markets will continue to pay close attention to the pension reform - Rabobank

Analysts at Rabobank expect savings of BRL 800 billion from the pension reform in savings for the next ten years, consistent with their forecast of USD/BRL at 3.70/USD for end-2019.
Key Quotes:
“Local assets had another positive week, boosted externally by an increasingly dovish tone from the Federal Reserve and internally by further advances (even if in baby steps) in Congressional discussions about reforms. A Supreme Court’s “green light” for the government’s privatization program was good news for an economic agenda focused on greater investment and better productivity.”
“For the week (at least by the printing time), BRL gained c. 1.6% vs the USD (and c. 0.8% vs. trading-peers currencies), heading towards 3.85/USD – strongest level in nearly two months. Nominal rates kept the bull-flattening rally, with yields falling c. 5-40 bps across the curve. The latter was also favoured by this week’s conomic data, pointing to weaker than expect activity and slower than expected inflation in Q2.”
“Industrial production (IP) gained 0.3% m/m (-3.9% y/y) in April, with the headline largely impacted by headwinds in the mining sector (iron ore). Despite some encouraging details in manufacturing, headline industrial activity (and business investment) started Q2 on the back foot, imparting further downside risks for (the already depressed) GDP forecasts this year.”
“In politics, the House’s Special Commission could see the pension reform report sometime this week. Yet the chances of a delay are significant. Financial markets will (continue to) pay close attention to the items that Congress will supress (or change) from the Executive’s original proposal. That will be a guide for the expected efficacy (i.e. from a cost-savings standpoint) of this reform. Our scenario counts on BRL 800 billion in expected savings for the next ten years, about in line with consensus and consistent with our BRL forecast of 3.70/USD for end-2019.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD extends rally, hits fresh two-month highs
The shared currency keeps benefiting from its counterpart weakness after the NFP report missed forecasts in all of its lines. EUR/USD reaches 1.1340 as speculative interest keeps pricing in an upcoming rate cut in the US.
GBP/USD extends weekly gains beyond 1.2750
The GBP/USD pair trades above 1.2750 as the greenback can't recover from a dismal NFP report which fueled odds for a rate cut. UK PM has officially resigned as party leader, political turmoil ahead.
USD/JPY plummets below 108 after disappointing NFP figures
NFP comes in at 75K in May to miss the market expectation of 185K. US Dollar Index falls off a cliff following the dismal jobs data. 10-year US T-bond yield drops on heightened odds of Fed rate cuts.
Cryptos seem set for a bullish weekend rally as Facebook´s Globalcoin-Libra is growing
Cryptocurrencies have been gradually recovering as news about Facebook's globalcoin have dominated. Technical levels show how cryptos are well-supported and may eye a higher target. Here are the levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.
Gold eases from 3-1/2 month tops, still well bid near $1340 level
Gold picked up the pace during the early North-American session and jumped to fresh 3-1/2 month tops, around the $1345 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.