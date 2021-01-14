US: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims rise to 965K vs. 795K expected

Weekly Initial Jobless Claims in the US increased by 181,000.

US Dollar Index clings to gains above 90.50 after the data.

There were 965,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending January 9, the data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed on Thursday. This reading followed the previous print of 784,000 (revised from 787,000) and came in worse than the market expectation of 795,000.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index preserves its bullish momentum after this data and was last seen gaining 0.22% on the day at 90.55.

Additional takeaways

"The 4-week moving average was 834,250, an increase of 18,250 from the previous week's revised average."

"The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 3.7% for the week ending January 2."

"The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending January 2 was 5,271,000, an increase of 199,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 5,072,000."