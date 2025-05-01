US weekly Initial Jobless Claims rise to 241K vs. 224K expected

- Initial Jobless Claims in the US rose by 18,000 in the week ending April 26.
- The US Dollar Index clings to small daily gains below 100.00.
There were 241,000 initial jobless claims in the week ending April 26, according to data published Thursday by the United States (US) Department of Labor (DOL). This figure follows the previous week's print of 223,000 (revised from 222,000) and came in worse than the market expectation of 224,000.
Further details of the publication revealed that the advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.3%.
"The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending April 19 was 1,916,000, an increase of 83,000 from the previous week's revised level," the DOL said in its press release and noted that this is the highest level for insured unemployment since November 13, 2021, when it was 1,970,000.
Market reaction
The US Dollar (USD) Index retreated with the immediate reaction to this report and was last seen gaining 0.1% on the day at 99.75.
Employment FAQs
Labor market conditions are a key element to assess the health of an economy and thus a key driver for currency valuation. High employment, or low unemployment, has positive implications for consumer spending and thus economic growth, boosting the value of the local currency. Moreover, a very tight labor market – a situation in which there is a shortage of workers to fill open positions – can also have implications on inflation levels and thus monetary policy as low labor supply and high demand leads to higher wages.
The pace at which salaries are growing in an economy is key for policymakers. High wage growth means that households have more money to spend, usually leading to price increases in consumer goods. In contrast to more volatile sources of inflation such as energy prices, wage growth is seen as a key component of underlying and persisting inflation as salary increases are unlikely to be undone. Central banks around the world pay close attention to wage growth data when deciding on monetary policy.
The weight that each central bank assigns to labor market conditions depends on its objectives. Some central banks explicitly have mandates related to the labor market beyond controlling inflation levels. The US Federal Reserve (Fed), for example, has the dual mandate of promoting maximum employment and stable prices. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) sole mandate is to keep inflation under control. Still, and despite whatever mandates they have, labor market conditions are an important factor for policymakers given its significance as a gauge of the health of the economy and their direct relationship to inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6380 early on Friday
The US Dollar surged on Thursday, backed by de-escalating trade tensions. AUD/USD lost the 0.6400 mark and comfortably trades near the lower end of its latest range. Australian Q1 PPI and Retail Sales coming up next.
EUR/USD settles near fresh weekly lows
The EUR/USD pair extended its retracement to 1.1265, a fresh weekly low. The pair maintains the bearish bias amid resurgent US Dollar demand in a more optimistic market environment.
Gold bounced modestly after flirting with $3,200
XAU/USD traded as low as $3,201.88 as investors stayed away from the safe-haven metal. The US Dollar benefited from fresh hopes on tariffs deals. Mixed US data failed to impress investors ahead of the NFP report.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC reaches $96,000 after slight pullback following US GDP contraction
Bitcoin (BTC) price is breaking above its key resistance level, trading above $96,000 at the time of writing on Thursday, following a mild pullback the previous day.
May flashlight for the FOMC blackout period – Waiting for the fog to lift
We expect the FOMC will leave its target range for the federal funds rate unchanged at 4.25-4.50% at its upcoming meeting on May 6-7, a view widely shared by financial markets and economists. Market pricing currently implies only a 9% probability of the FOMC cutting the fed funds rate by 25 bps.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.