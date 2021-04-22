US: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims decline to 547K vs. 617K expected

Weekly Initial Jobless Claims in the US decreased by 39,000.

US Dollar Index stays flat above 91.00 after the data.

There were 547,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending April 17, the data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed on Thursday. This was the lowest reading in more than one year and followed the previous print of 586,000 (revised from 576,000) while coming in better than the market expectation of 617,000.

Market reaction

This report doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was unchanged on the day at 91.11.

Additional takeaways

"The 4-week moving average was 651,000, a decrease of 27,750 from the previous week's revised average."

"The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 2.6% for the week ending April 10, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's unrevised rate."

"The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending April 10 was 3,674,000, a decrease of 34,000 from the previous week's revised level."