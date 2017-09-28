US: Weekly initial claims was 272,000, an increase of 12,000 from previous week

US: Weekly initial claims was 272,000, an increase of 12,000 from previous weekBy Eren Sengezer
"In the week ending September 23, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 272,000, an increase of 12,000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised up by 1,000 from 259,000 to 260,000," the US Department of Labor said on Thursday.
Key highlights:
- The 4-week moving average was 277,750, an increase of 9,000 from the previous week's unrevised average of 268,750. This is the highest level for this average since February 6, 2016, when it was 277,750.
- Hurricanes Harvey and Irma impacted this week's claims.
- The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.4 percent for the week ending September 16, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised rate.
- The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending September 16 was 1,934,000, a decrease of 45,000 from the previous week's revised level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.