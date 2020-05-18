US two-year yield is down 140 basis points on YTD basis

While the US two-year yield is currently trading six basis points higher than recently hit record lows, it is still down over 140 basis points on a year-to-date basis.
The sharp losses could be associated with the coronavirus-led economic downturn and Federal Reserve's unprecedented stimulus-response. The central bank cut rates to 0.25% in March and has launched multiple stimulus lifelines ever since.
At press time, the yield is sidelined near 0.15%, having hit a record low of 0.09% on May 8. The drop to single digits was caused by growing speculation that the US would implement negative rates by the end of the second quarter of 2021.
However, Federal Reserve's President Jerome Powell, while speaking at an event on Wednesday, closed the doors to negative rates. The Fed chief reiterated that during an interview on “60 Minutes,” the CBS program over the weekend. However, Mr. Powell also said that both Congress and the central bank may need to do more to help the economy.
Also, if the rally in gold, a zero-yielding safe-haven metal, is anything to go by, markets look convinced that the US would eventually push rates below zero. Gold is currently trading at $1,756 per ounce at press time, the highest level since November 2018. The metal is reporting gains for the fifth straight day, having found bids below $1,700 on May 12.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY remains positive above 107.00 after Japan GDP, Fed’s Powell
The yen pair seems to have ignored the upbeat Japanese readings amid a slightly better risk-tone sentiment. The reason could be traced from the Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments during the US TV interview called “60 minutes”.
AUD/USD: 0.64 has emerged as strong support
AUD/USD has breached key ascending trendline support but holds above 0.64. That level has restricted losses for two straight trading days. On Friday, the pair breached the support of the trendline connecting April 21 and May 7 lows.
Gold: Refreshes multi-year high above $1,750 on Powell’s comments
Gold prices remain on the bids near the highest since late-2012. The bullion refreshes the highest levels marked since November 2012. US-China tussle, coronavirus outbreak add to the bullion’s safe-haven demand.
WTI pierces $30, rallying on demand hopes
The price of a barrel of oil is higher in the open this week. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached its highest price since March as investor note strengthening fuel demand with easing travel restrictions.
Will PMIs show economies hit bottom? Are US-China tensions sising again?
March was when the markets froze up. Many, including myself, thought closing the markets was possible as has been done during other big shocks and without jeopardizing the reputation of exchanges or officials.