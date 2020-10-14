US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: A deal before elections is difficult

Equity prices turned to the downside after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin mentioned that stimulus talks are still far apart. Speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference, Mnuchin said that getting something done before elections is difficult. “We continue to make progress on certain issues”.

Main Wall Street indexes turned lower. The Dow Jones lost more than a hundred points in a few minutes and is falling 0.65% and the Nasdaq drops more than 1%. The US Dollar rose modestly support by risk aversion trimming daily losses.