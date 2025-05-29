US Treasury Secretary Bessent: We will stabilize debt-to-GDP by 2028

President can establish trade agenda for the United States. courts obstructing tariff revenue. trading partners approaching us in good faith trading partners approaching us positively, have observed no shift in their stances in the past 48 hours Couple of large deals are near. Japanese delegation visiting office Monday. Judiciary has no right to comment on tariffs. Expect China discussions to continue in coming weeks. Considers a conversation between Trump and Xi in the future. China negotiations bit slow. Tariffs not distinct from budget. Anticipate additional China discussions in upcoming weeks. European Union in movement as well. Predicts federal deficit will be smaller year on year than last. Elon Musk completed significant tasks, DOGE will not end with Elon. Treasury includes several Department of Government Employees on a permanent basis. By 2028, we will stabilize debt to gross domestic product. Sympathetic to deficit hawks.

President Donald Trump was elected on a campaign platform to have the US's debt issue resolved "within months", and White House staffers have been noting that trade deals that have been strong-armed out of other countries by Trump tariffs are "days away" for weeks.

United States (US) Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent stated the Trump administration's intention to "stabilize" the US's debt-to-Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio by 2028, and insisted that trade agreements will be announced in the weeks ahead.

