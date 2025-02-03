US Treasury Secretary Bessent: Tariffs are inflationary and would strengthen the Dollar

In a letter to Key Square Capital Management partners sent a year ago, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that “tariffs are inflationary and would strengthen the dollar—hardly a good starting point for a US industrial renaissance.”
Last month, Bessent pushed for new universal tariffs on US imports to start at 2.5% and rise gradually, per the Financial Times (FT).
US-China Trade War FAQs
Generally speaking, a trade war is an economic conflict between two or more countries due to extreme protectionism on one end. It implies the creation of trade barriers, such as tariffs, which result in counter-barriers, escalating import costs, and hence the cost of living.
An economic conflict between the United States (US) and China began early in 2018, when President Donald Trump set trade barriers on China, claiming unfair commercial practices and intellectual property theft from the Asian giant. China took retaliatory action, imposing tariffs on multiple US goods, such as automobiles and soybeans. Tensions escalated until the two countries signed the US-China Phase One trade deal in January 2020. The agreement required structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade regime and pretended to restore stability and trust between the two nations. However, the Coronavirus pandemic took the focus out of the conflict. Yet, it is worth mentioning that President Joe Biden, who took office after Trump, kept tariffs in place and even added some additional levies.
The return of Donald Trump to the White House as the 47th US President has sparked a fresh wave of tensions between the two countries. During the 2024 election campaign, Trump pledged to impose 60% tariffs on China once he returned to office, which he did on January 20, 2025. With Trump back, the US-China trade war is meant to resume where it was left, with tit-for-tat policies affecting the global economic landscape amid disruptions in global supply chains, resulting in a reduction in spending, particularly investment, and directly feeding into the Consumer Price Index inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends sell-off below 0.6100 as Trump kicks off trade war
AUD/USD extends sell-off below 0.6100 in Asian session on Monday. The pair suffers from intense risk aversion, led by US President Trump's tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China over the weekend, which fuel global trade war fears. The Aussie weighs Australian Retail Sales and China's PMI data.
EUR/USD slumps to 1.0200 neighborhood, multi-week low on Trump’s trade tariffs
The EUR/USD pair attracts heavy follow-through selling on Monday and dives to the 1.0200 neighborhood, or a three-week low during the early Asian session. Spot prices have now moved back closer to over a two-year low touched in January and seem vulnerable to prolonging a multi-month-old downtrend.
Gold off record highs but bulls stay hopeful amid trade war fears
Gold price is falling back below $2,800 early Monday, extending its correction from record highs of $2,817 set on Friday. Despite, the latest leg down in Gold price, buyers remain hopeful as global trade war fears intensify.
Trump is back: Investors duck for cover, donning trade war helmets
Asia kicks off what promises to be a wildly volatile trading day on Monday as markets absorb the full impact of President Donald Trump’s tariff blitz on Mexico, Canada, and China.
Week ahead – Nonfarm Payrolls and BoE decision in the spotlight
Dollar continues to be driven by tariff headlines. Nonfarm Payrolls to reshape Fed expectations. BoE to cut by 25bps; focus to fall on forward guidance. Canadian jobs report key for BoC’s next move.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.