US President Donald Trump initiates trade war, signing order hitting Canada, Mexico and China

On Saturday, Canada was notified that the United States will place 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico while China will be hit with 10% tariffs. Canadian energy will be tariffed at 10%, according to CTV.



The tariffs will take effect on Tuesday and will stay in place until the fentanyl overdose "issue is sorted”.

In response, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that they will impose 25% tariffs on CAD155 billion in US imports, adding that the first round of tariffs would target CAD$30 billion worth of US goods on Tuesday followed by the rest in three weeks.

The tariffs will apply to "everyday items" such as American beer, wine and bourbon as well as fruits, vegetables, consumer appliances, lumber and plastics, he added -- "with much, much more." "We're certainly not looking to escalate. But we will stand up for Canada, for Canadians, for Canadian jobs," Trudeau added.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, in a tit-for-tat, announced retaliatory tariffs on US goods. She said, “we categorically reject the White House's slander against the Mexican government of having alliances with criminal organisations, as well as any intention of intervention in our territory.”

China’s Foreign Ministry pledged to retaliate with "corresponding countermeasures" against the new tariffs and file a claim against Washington at the World Trade Organization (WTO). "

Market reaction

Risk sentiment is under the bus on mounting trade war fears globally. Investors have flocked to the safety in the US Dollar (USD) at the expense of higher-yielding currencies such as the Canadian Dollar (CAD) and Australian Dollar. Markets are in a 'sell-everything' mode, including Gold price, as of writing.