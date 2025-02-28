US Treasury Secretary Bessent: Open to the idea that other countries tariffs could come down or go away

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said late Thursday that he opened to the idea that other countries' tariffs could come down or go away.
Key quotes
Open to the idea that other countries' tariffs could come down or go away.
Ukraine critical minerals deal is done, there is no more negotiation on that.
Ukraine deal covers critical minerals, oil and gas, and infrastructure assets.
Ukraine deal shows the American people that we have not squandered their money.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading 0.03% higher on the day to trade at 107.32.
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears pause for a breather ahead of US PCE data
AUD/USD touched a nearly four-week low on Friday, though it lacks follow-through as traders opt to wait for the release of the US PCE Price Index later during the US session. The crucial US inflation data could offer cues about the Fed's rate-cut path and drive the USD.
USD/JPY flat-lines below 150.00 after softer Tokyo CPI print
USD/JPY holds steady near the top end of its weekly range following the release of softer-than-expected Tokyo CPI, though it struggles to find acceptance above the 150.00 mark. The BoJ's rate-hike plan, along with a weaker risk tone, underpins the safe-haven JPY and caps the pair amid subdued USD price action.
Gold price hangs near two-week low; US PCE data awaited
Gold price languishes near a two-week low touched on Thursday as traders await the release of the US PCE Price Index for cues about the Fed's rate-cut path. The crucial inflation data will influence the USD and provide a fresh directional impetus to the non-yielding yellow metal.
Crypto AI altcoin market rallies fueled by NVIDIA's Q4 earnings: KAITO, GRASS, Berachain price analysis
Crypto AI tokens’ aggregate valuation rose $660 million on Thursday as investors reacted to NVIDIA’s Q4 earnings report. Market data show investors prioritized three low-cap tokens during the rally, while large-cap AI projects like ICP, Near Protocol and Render moved sideways.
February inflation: Sharp drop expected in France, stability in the rest of the Eurozone
Inflation has probably eased in February, particularly in France due to the marked cut in the regulated electricity price. However, this overall movement masks divergent trends. Although disinflation is becoming more widespread, prices continue to rise rapidly in services, in France as well as elsewhere in the Eurozone.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.