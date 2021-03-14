US Treasury Sec. Yellen: US inflation risk remains small, ‘manageable’ – Bloomberg

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen crossed wires, via Bloomberg, while speaking on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. The policymaker again rejected the fears of reflation, gained momentum on US President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus.
“Is there a risk of inflation? I think there’s a small risk and I think it’s manageable,” said Treasury Secretary Yellen, per the news.
The ex-Fed Boss also said, “I don’t think it’s a significant risk,” while stating “And if it materializes, we’ll certainly monitor for it but we have tools to address it.”
“I’m hopeful that, if we defeat the pandemic, that we can have the economy back near full employment next year,” Yellen’s additional remarks mentioned.
FX implications
Although the US diplomat reiterated her previous comments and the market is yet to respond the same, this should pave the way for this week’s Fed meeting and may placate US bond bears at the week’s start.
Read: AUD/USD: Looks to regain 0.7800 ahead of RBA’s Lowe, China data dump
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Yields likely to keep rising and backing the dollar
The EUR/USD pair finished the week with modest gains in the 1.1950 price zone, as demand for the greenback eased heading into the weekend, despite US Treasury yields reached fresh one-year highs. EUR/USD is technically neutral in the near-term, has a limited bullish scope.
GBP/USD: UK data hints trouble for pound
The GBP/USD pair settled around 1.3920 on Friday, down for the day but up for the week. GBP/USD bearish potential increased after a series of dismal macroeconomic readings. GBP/USD is neutral in the near-term, could accelerate south once below 1.3865.
Canada Unemployment Rate drops to 8.2%, +259K Net Change in Employment
The Unemployment Rate in Canada dropped to 8.2% in February from 9.4% in January and came in much better than the market expectation of 9.2%.
Crypto market tumbles as the CFTC reportedly opens investigation into Binance
The CFTC is investigating Binance on whether the exchange allowed U.S. residents to buy or sell derivatives as Binance isn't registered with the agency. The crypto market saw an instant drop after the announcement, with BNB taking the biggest hit, down 10%.
Tesla shares fall in pre-market, fire in Fremont factory reported.
Teslas shares rally strongly from recent lows as tech recovers. Tesla shares rebound from below $600 on March 5 to near $700. Tesla shares suffer in Friday's pre-market as reports of a fire at its Fremont factory.