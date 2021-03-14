AUD/USD: Looks to regain 0.7800 ahead of RBA’s Lowe, China data dump

- AUD/USD begins the week with a downside gap of 12 pips.
- US dollar benefited from upbeat data at home, rising treasury yields.
- Stimulus, vaccine rollouts offer extra strength to the bulls.
- RBA’s Lowe, China’s Retail Sales, Industrial Production will be the key.
Following a week-start gap-down to 0.7751, AUD/USD takes rounds to 0.7750, picking up bids off-late, during the early Monday morning in Asia. In doing so, the aussie pair extends Friday’s downbeat performance, mainly due to the US dollar strength, ahead of a speech from RBA Governor Philip Lowe as well as China’s February month Retail Sales and Industrial Production.
New week, old songs?
AUD/USD traders eye fresh direction from RBA’s Lowe to trim the latest bearish bias while also anticipating China, Australia’s largest customer, to print welcome numbers. However, major attention is given to the Treasury yields that keep singing the old songs of reflation and suggests dialing back to the easy money policies earlier than planned.
During the last week, US 10-year Treasury yields refreshed 13-month top while rising for the sixth consecutive week as traders cheered US President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus as well as hopes of faster vaccinations and economic recovery. The same helped the US dollar index (DXY) to rise to the late November levels before stepping back from 92.50 and closing in red before this week’s key Fed meeting.
Even so, DXY bounced off a one-week low on Friday to snap the previous three-day losing streak as the upbeat US economics joined rallying US 10-year Treasury yield. In a reaction, the AUD/USD prices dropped on a daily closing basis but managed to trim losses as equities remained upbeat.
At home, RBA seems to calibrate its bullish bias but hesitates to openly admit the odds of earlier scaling back of the easy money policies. Although the same should have helped the AUD/USD bulls, fears of liquidity crunch in equities and the US dollar strength weigh on the quote. Additionally, the recently grown fears of fresh US-China tussle and Canberra’s dislike for Beijing’s move to redefine Hong Kong politics exert additional downside pressure on the quote.
On the contrary, AstraZeneca rejected claims of blood clots due to the usage of its vaccines whereas Novavax’s update to tame the UK covid variants also favors the risks.
Looking forward, RBA’s Lowe is to speak at Melbourne Business School’s online conference and may reiterate his cautious optimism, likely giving no major push to the AUD/USD prices. However, economics from China are likely to flash upbeat figures for February and may recall the bulls targeting 0.7800.
Technical analysis
A clear break above the two-week-old resistance line, now support, favors AUD/USD bulls to battle 21-day SMA, at 0.7785 now. However, January’s top and monthly high, respectively around 0.7820 and 0.7835, test immediate upside.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7756
|Today Daily Change
|-7 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|0.7763
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7787
|Daily SMA50
|0.7741
|Daily SMA100
|0.7563
|Daily SMA200
|0.7335
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7801
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7724
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7801
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.762
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8008
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7754
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7772
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7724
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7686
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7648
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7801
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7839
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7877
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Yields likely to keep rising and backing the dollar
The EUR/USD pair finished the week with modest gains in the 1.1950 price zone, as demand for the greenback eased heading into the weekend, despite US Treasury yields reached fresh one-year highs. EUR/USD is technically neutral in the near-term, has a limited bullish scope.
GBP/USD: UK data hints trouble for pound
The GBP/USD pair settled around 1.3920 on Friday, down for the day but up for the week. GBP/USD bearish potential increased after a series of dismal macroeconomic readings. GBP/USD is neutral in the near-term, could accelerate south once below 1.3865.
Canada Unemployment Rate drops to 8.2%, +259K Net Change in Employment
The Unemployment Rate in Canada dropped to 8.2% in February from 9.4% in January and came in much better than the market expectation of 9.2%.
Crypto market tumbles as the CFTC reportedly opens investigation into Binance
The CFTC is investigating Binance on whether the exchange allowed U.S. residents to buy or sell derivatives as Binance isn't registered with the agency. The crypto market saw an instant drop after the announcement, with BNB taking the biggest hit, down 10%.
Tesla shares fall in pre-market, fire in Fremont factory reported.
Teslas shares rally strongly from recent lows as tech recovers. Tesla shares rebound from below $600 on March 5 to near $700. Tesla shares suffer in Friday's pre-market as reports of a fire at its Fremont factory.