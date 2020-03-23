US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin, Democrat Senate leader Schumer meeting again over coronavirus relief package

According to the US media reports, US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and Democrat Senate Leader Schumer are meeting again over the coronavirus relief package.
When asked Mnuchin about the likelihood of seeking a package approved, he said they are getting close, “this close.”
This comes after “Partisan battles in the US Senate on Sunday stopped a coronavirus response bill from advancing, even as negotiations continued. By a vote of 47-47, a Republican bill failed to clear a procedural hurdle that required 60 affirmative votes. Democrats were pushing for more robust help for healthcare workers and others,” FXStreet’s Analyst Ross J. Burland noted.
Further, Reuters reports that the US Senate will vote again at 1345GMT on the same US Coronavirus economic relief package bill unless bipartisan deal is made.
US Senate leader McConnel said: “Fifteen minutes after the markets open and see whether there's a change of heart" when asked about the timing of the vote.
Market reaction
The above headlines fail to ease the market concerns, as the coronavirus rapid spread continues to hit the risk appetite.
S&P 500 futures are down over 4.5%, threatening USD/JPY to break below 110.00. The US 10-year Treasury yields are falling by 12% while the Asian equities are a sea of red, led by the declines in the Australian stocks. Japanese equities, however, defend minor gains so far.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY rebounds from 110.00 as S&P 500 futures trim losses
USD/JPY bounces-off fresh daily lows at 110.00 amid a recovery in the S&P 500 futures on hopes of the US Senate clearing the coronavirus rescue package bill on Monday. The spot is not out of the woods yet, as the US dollar remains broadly pressured by the fall in the Treasury yields.
AUD/USD bounces-back towards 0.58 as indicators signal oversold conditions
AUD/USD is off session lows but remains on the offer amid risk-off in stocks. Technical indicators like the RSI are reporting oversold conditions. Australia's stimulus announcement has so far failed to boost risk appetite.
Australian stocks slip to 8-year low as S&P 500 futures hit limit down
Stock markets are again bleeding with investors seeking shelter in cash amid mounting fears of a coronavirus-led global recession. S&P/ASX 200 fell to A$ 4,413 early Monday to hit the lowest level in eight years
Gold recovers by $10 from session lows as put demand weakens
Gold is trimming gains with the options market signaling a weakening of demand for the put options or bearish bets. Investors sold gold with the Asian stocks early Monday as fears of a coronavirus-led recession were bolstered by the US Senate's failure to advance the coronavirus rescue package.
WTI: Bears keep the helm below 61.8% Fibonacci
WTI remains on the back foot while following the immediate descending trend line since Friday. The monthly low, $20.00 are on the bears’ radars. 200-HMA, an eight-day-old falling resistance line add to the upside barriers.