US Treasury Sec. Bessent says he expects a rebalancing soon, where India buys less Russian oil

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday that we are going to see rebalancing where India buys less Russian oil soon.

Key quotes

India is going to start rebalancing over next few weeks and months in favor of U.S. oil.

Argentina’s leader will be coming to Oval Office next Tuesday.

This is not a bailout for Argentina.

Argentine peso is undervalued.

Exchange Stabilization Fund will not lose money in assisting Argentina.

Argentina is rich in minerals, committed to U.S. companies coming into that sector.

Says he believes the Chinese will come back at the end of the season and buy soybeans.

If it weren't for shutdown, we would have announced support for farmers.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the USD/INR pair is trading 0.10% higher on the day to trade at 89.00.