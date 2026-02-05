The Canadian Dollar (CAD) shed some scant weight against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, backsliding a slim 0.05%. Despite the thin momentum, Thursday’s soft downside added to the Loonie’s 1.5% decline against the Greenback from last week’s 15-month highs that had the USD/CAD pair down to 1.3480 for the first time since October of 2024.

Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar backslides on Greenback leg-up

The Canadian Dollar remains weak-footed against the US Dollar, down 0.4% in early February and pushing the USD/CAD pair back up into the 1.3700 region.

US employment figures on Thursday were broadly negative, sparking a sour tone in global investor sentiment.

Loonie markets will likely remain tepid until key Canadian labor market figures publish on Friday.

Datawatchers await the latest Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data from the US, which has been pushed out to next Wednesday following the latest brief federal funding freeze.

USD/CAD daily chart

Technical Analysis

In the daily chart, USD/CAD trades at 1.3671. The pair sits beneath the 50- and 200-day EMAs, both sloping lower to reinforce a bearish bias. The 50-day EMA at 1.3779 caps near-term recoveries, while the 200-day EMA at 1.3862 marks a broader ceiling. Stochastic (14,5,5) has rebounded to 38.48, indicating momentum is stabilizing but remains below neutral. Bias stays heavy while price holds under the 50-day average.

EMA alignment keeps rallies corrective, and bears would retain control unless a daily close above the 50-day EMA materializes. A break higher could target the 200-day EMA, while failure to reclaim the 50-day gauge would maintain pressure on the prevailing downtrend. The oscillator’s upturn would need follow-through above the midline to confirm a stronger rebound; otherwise, sellers would be expected to fade bounces.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)