US trade negotiators need to show 'sincerity' in Shanghai talks - Global Times

According to a piece carried by the Global Times, China's national English language newspaper, under the People's Daily, the US trade representatives should show “sincerity” and temper expectations, as a fresh round of talks begins with the Chinese counterparts in Shanghai on Wednesday.

Key Highlights:

The daily accused “trade hawks” of refusing to consider China’s legitimate interests, adding that the U.S. side should hold “reasonable expectations” after making “unrealistic demands that infringe upon China’s sovereignty and dignity”.

It said that if “Washington still holds the illusion that Beijing will somehow cave in and compromise on issues concerning sovereignty and other related core interests to reach a deal, then no deal is fine”.

All eyes remain focused on the fresh trade talks between the two countries for the next direction on the Aussie and Yen.