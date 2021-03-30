US to make it easier for diplomats to meet Taiwanese officials – FT

While adding to the US-China tussle story, the Financial Times (FT) came out with the news saying, “The Biden administration is preparing to issue guidelines that would make it easier for US diplomats to meet Taiwanese officials by adopting some of the changes introduced by Donald Trump.”
The early Tuesday news also states that such a move will provoke China while mentioning that the original restrictions on meetings were introduced after the US switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979. However, in January, Mike Pompeo, then secretary of state, rescinded many of the restrictions after Congress in December passed the Taiwan Assurance Act, which mandated a review within 180 days.
It’s worth mentioning that a different story suggests the US and Japan are likely to take note of Taiwan during their recent negotiations.
FX implications
Given the escalation in the Western drive to battle China over multiple issues, recently backed by Japan, risk-off mood should gain momentum. However, vaccine optimism and stimulus hopes seem to keep the markets mostly dry ahead of this week’s US employment report.
EUR/USD: Gathers pace for a sustained move below key 1.1749 support
EUR/USD reverses gains, heading towards 1.1750. Rising inflation expectations continue to drive the US Treasury yields higher, which in turn boosts the greenback at the euro’s expense. Meanwhile, the US-EU macro-divergence continues to remain a drag on the major. German CPI awaited.
GBP/USD: Global treaty, US dollar pullback push buyers toward 1.3800
GBP/USD picks up bids near intraday top, recovers the previous day’s losses. English lockdown eases further, BOE backs stimulus need despite fall in UK consumer borrowing. Vaccine optimism, Brexit headlines and stimulus news should be the key amid a light calendar.
Cardano eyes a 43% upswing
Cardano price begins consolidation in an ascending triangle pattern. A decisive close above $1.18 suggests a 20% upswing is on the horizon. If ADA bulls fail to defend the demand barrier at $1, a 35% correction is likely.
Biden package challenges markets
President Biden's Build Back Better package appears to be finally moving to the front page, with the President set to announce details of the package tomorrow, and most importantly, how he intends to pay for it.