US to impose restrictions on additional Chinese media outlets – Reuters

Citing three people familiar with the matter, Reuters reported late Wednesday that the US administration is expected to impose sanctions on four additional state-run Chinese media outlets, designating them as foreign embassies.
Note that already five Chinese news agencies are already under restrictions since February.
Key details
The designations are expected to include China Central Television (CCTV), the top state-owned network, and China News Service, the country’s second-largest state-owned news agency.
The announcement is on track for as early as Thursday.
The US and China conflict has risen in recent months over several issues, including journalists working in each other’s countries, coronavirus outbreak handling and the Hong Kong security law.
Market continues to worry that these tensions could place the phase one trade agreement between the two in jeopardy.
Market reaction
Amid resurfacing US-China tensions, the US dollar is recovering ground across the board, weighing negatively on the AUD/USD pair.
The spot now drops 0.31% to 0.6897, as investors shrugged-off upbeat Australian Retail Sales and Trade figures.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops back below 0.6900 despite upbeat Australian data
Sellers continue to lurk above 0.6900, knocking-off AUD/USD back below the latter, as markets shrug-off upbeat Australian Retail Sales and Trade data. Broad-based dollar bounce and US-China tensions weigh down on the aussie.
USD/JPY consolidates the upside below 109.00
USD/JPY consolidates gains below 109.00 after the latest uptick to two-month highs off 109.04. Broad US dollar rebound amid mixed Asian equities and looming US-China tensions keep the buoyant tone intact around the spot.
Gold: Bearish case for the contrarians out there
The price of gold has lost steam of late. While the upside case has been made loud and clear, there are arguments for a deep correction, not just stemming out of risk-on scenarios, but this is a double edge sword.
WTI retraces within an immediate triangle around $37.00
WTI seesaws near three-month high inside a two-day-old symmetrical triangle. The black gold rose to the highest since March 11 the previous day but MACD’s weakness dragged it back from $38.30.
Why is Euro soaring in the face of ECB easing?
The European Central Bank is widely expected to increase monetary stimulus on Thursday. They would be the only major central bank to ease this week and one of the few to boost accommodation this month.