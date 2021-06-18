US: Strong growth and accommodative monetary policy to supports equities – JP Morgan

At the June meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) signaled a more hawkish stance towards its monetary policy outlook driven by materially stronger growth and inflation outlook in the medium-term. Economists at JP Morgan continue to expect yields will grind higher through the end of the year and strong economic growth accompanied by still relatively accommodative monetary policy will provide support to equity markets.
Committee’s optimistic view should prompt a reduction in asset purchases next year, followed by rate hikes in 2023
“The statement and committee projections reflect the committee’s view that fiscal support and continued vaccination efforts will provide a strong boost to growth and strengthen the recovery in the labor market, while potentially causing more persistently higher inflation than originally forecasted.”
“The median dot plot now reflects two rate hikes sometime in 2023, up from no rate hikes just three months ago. Moreover, 7 of 18 members believe a rate hike might be appropriate sometime in 2022, up from four in March. While Chairman Powell suggested the median dot plot should not be viewed as a definitive path forward to short-term rates, it’s clear the committee has shifted to a more hawkish stance, reflecting its more optimistic outlook on the economy.”
“Interestingly, when asked about the timing of the reduction in asset purchases, Chairman Powell shied away from providing new details but did say the committee was discussing tapering. Indeed, taking the committee’s interest rate forecast and economic projections together, it seems tapering would be appropriate in 2022, especially given rate hikes are now expected in 2023. We now expect the committee will lay out its tapering plans at the September meeting.”
“We continue to expect yields will grind higher through the end of the year and strong economic growth accompanied by still relatively accommodative monetary policy will provide support to equity markets.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Mildly bid above 1.1900 as US dollar bulls take a breather
EUR/USD attempts a bounce above 1.1900, recovering from two-month lows amid a light docket. US dollar steps back on the way to the highest weekly gains since September 2020. US Treasury yields seesaw amid declining inflation expectations, stimulus hopes.
GBP/USD remains poised to break 1.3900 ahead of UK data
The appreciative move in the US dollar keeps GBP/USD under pressure around 1.3900 ahead of UK Retail Sales. Uptick in US treasury yields underpins the US dollar demand. The pair broke the consolidating range of 1.4100-1.4220 on Monday and continued to skid lower.
GBP/USD remains poised to break 1.3900 ahead of UK data
The appreciative move in the US dollar keeps GBP/USD under pressure around 1.3900 ahead of UK Retail Sales. Uptick in US treasury yields underpins the US dollar demand. The pair broke the consolidating range of 1.4100-1.4220 on Monday and continued to skid lower.
Ripple fears of a major decline are unwarranted
XRP price remains locked in a range between the psychologically important $1.00 and the neckline of a multi-year inverse head-and-shoulders pattern at $0.76. However, a lack of technical clues leaves frothy forecasts on the sideline until directional confirmation can be gleaned from the charts.
Where next for markets after the Fed shocker
The Fed surprised markets with an abrupt hawkish shift that has triggered substantial volatility in currency markets. Valeria Bednarik and Yohay Elam explain the surprise, discuss technical level, the next moves in FX and beyond.