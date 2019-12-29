US strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group – Reuters

In recent news, and reported by, "the US military has carried out “defensive strikes” in Iraq and Syria against the Kataib Hezbollah militia group, the US Pentagon said on Sunday, two days after a US civilian contractor was killed in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base.
Lead paragraphs
The US military has carried out “defensive strikes” in Iraq and Syria against the Kataib Hezbollah militia group, the US Pentagon said on Sunday, two days after a US civilian contractor was killed in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base.
The Pentagon said it targeted three locations of the Iranian-backed Shi’ite Muslim militia group in Iraq and two in Syria. The locations included weapons storage facilities and command and control locations the group had used to plan and execute attacks on coalition forces, it said.
The United States had accused the group of the 30-plus rocket attack on Friday that killed the U.S. civilian contractor and injured four U.S. service members and two members of the Iraqi Security Forces near the oil-rich city of Kirkuk.
“In response to repeated Kata’ib Hizbollah attacks on Iraqi bases that host Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) coalition forces, U.S. forces have conducted precision defensive strikes ... that will degrade KH’s ability to conduct future attacks against OIR coalition forces” chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.
Market implications
The Iran threat is simmering away on the back burners, but headlines like this, should they come back to the fore, oil prices, which are already elevated, could run higher.
Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iranian-backed forces for a series of attacks on bases in Iraq and warned Iran that any attacks by Tehran or proxies that harmed Americans or allies would be “answered with a decisive U.S. response.”
Oil prices are trading in WTI on the $61 handle within a steep rising channel from the depths of the $51's and October lows – more to come
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD breaks above 1.3100 amid persistent dollar’s weakness
Thin market conditions exacerbate dollar’s decline against most major rivals. Despite persistent hard-Brexit concerns, the GBP/USD pair is above 1.3100, despite hard-Brexit fears.
EUR/USD reaches fresh highs, approaches December high
The EUR/USD pair extends its advance in thin trading, as risk appetite leads the way. Fresh peaks above 1.1170 expose the 1.1200 figure.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin left without Santa rally, unchanged from pre-Christmas time
The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,184 (unchanged on a day-to-day basis). The coin attempted a recovery above $7,200 but failed to hold the ground. The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at $125.13 (unchanged on a day-to-day basis).
Gold trades flat near $1510 following Christmas rally
The XAU/USD pair rose sharply ahead of the Christmas holiday and extended its rally two days later when investors returned on Thursday. Troy ounce of gold gains more than $30 this week. US Dollar Index retraces last week's rally, drops below 97.20.
USD/JPY stays directionless near 109.50, looks to end week flat
US Dollar Index steadies above 97 in American session. Wall Street's main indexes post modest gains in early trade. Macroeconomic data releases from Japan paint a mixed picture.