US stocks struggling to gain traction during early trade, Harvey in focus

US stocks struggling to gain traction during early trade, Harvey in focusBy Haresh Menghani
Major US equity indices witnessed a mixed opening on Monday as investors continue to assess the extent of damage caused by Hurricane Harvey.
Shares of energy companies would remain in focus as the non-Tropical Storm worsened conditions in the country's energy hub - the coast of Texas, which roughly hosts nearly 30% of the US refining capacity.
Although the full impact is yet to be determined, experts believe that the effect would be felt globally and would also drive energy markets over many weeks to come.
During the opening hour of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down around 10-points to 21,803, while the broader S&P 500 Index treaded water around 2,445. Meanwhile, tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index climbed over 6-points to 6,272.
On the economic data front, the advanced trade gap in goods widened more than expected to $65.1 billion in July but went largely unnoticed as investors look forward to this week's important US macro releases, including the GDP revision and the keenly watched monthly jobs report.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.